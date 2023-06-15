Kapil Sharma: From showing his workout to giving film city's tour; Watch comedian's fun-filled first vlog

Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma always finds ways to keep his fans entertained, whether it's through television, movies, or social media. In line with this, he has now started sharing vlogs on his YouTube channel KapilSharmak9 to bring joy to his fans. Today, on June 15, Kapil posted his inaugural vlog, which garnered an impressive 124k views in just two hours.

A look at Kapil Sharma's first vlog:

In Kapil Sharma's first vlog, he takes us on a tour of his day. It starts at his house, where he talks about his schedule. The comedian-actor then heads to his gym and gives a glimpse of his rigorous workout routine. After that, he heads to the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, giving us a glimpse of the film city in Mumbai along the way. After reaching the sets, Kapil shows us what happens behind the scenes and tells us he'll be shooting an episode with actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

Since he arrives early, Kapil shows us the stage before the live show begins. He entertains the audience by singing while they wait for Sara Ali Khan and Vicky to arrive. With some time to spare, Kapil takes a car ride and shows us the film city at night. We see the sets of Bigg Boss Malayalam and the sets where Salman Khan shoots Bigg Boss. He also shows us a few daily soap sets. Later, Kapil returns to The Kapil Sharma Show sets, shoots an episode with Sara and Vicky, and concludes his vlog.

About Kapil Sharma's professional commitments:

Kapil Sharma is currently occupied with his popular reality show, The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the show is soon coming to an end as the team prepares for an exciting international tour, scheduled to commence on July 8. Kapil and his team will be visiting six cities in the United States during July, followed by two cities in the UK in August. After Kapil's return, he will reunite with his team to work on the upcoming season of the show, expected to make a comeback in October-November 2023.

