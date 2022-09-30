Kapil Sharma gets pranked as he dines at a restaurant with wife Ginni Chatrath in Dubai; VIDEO

Kapil Sharma is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. He is a celebrated comedian, host, singer, and actor. Kapil gained immense popularity and recognition after his show 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. His hilarious banter with his teammates and their entertaining performance received never-ending applause from the audience. The actor was recently on a trip to Dubai with his wife and he shared a fun video from the trip.

In the video shared by The Kapil Sharma Show host, he is seen enjoying a pleasant evening with his wife Ginni Chatrath, and a friend in an open-air restaurant. Kapil Sharma looked dapper in a multicolour shirt and light blue denim. In the video, it is seen that the chef brings a dish that is balanced by two plates. Kapil tells him to be careful. He came near Kapil and pretends to drop the plate, which shocks the actor who breaks out laughing as he realizes that he was pranked. He wrote in the caption, “Oops.”