Kapil Sharma gets pranked as he dines at a restaurant with wife Ginni Chatrath in Dubai; VIDEO
Kapil Sharma is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. He is a celebrated comedian, host, singer, and actor. Kapil gained immense popularity and recognition after his show 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. His hilarious banter with his teammates and their entertaining performance received never-ending applause from the audience. The actor was recently on a trip to Dubai with his wife and he shared a fun video from the trip.
In the video shared by The Kapil Sharma Show host, he is seen enjoying a pleasant evening with his wife Ginni Chatrath, and a friend in an open-air restaurant. Kapil Sharma looked dapper in a multicolour shirt and light blue denim. In the video, it is seen that the chef brings a dish that is balanced by two plates. Kapil tells him to be careful. He came near Kapil and pretends to drop the plate, which shocks the actor who breaks out laughing as he realizes that he was pranked. He wrote in the caption, “Oops.”
The main cast of Ponniyin Selvan: I, barring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, will be hosted by Kapil Sharma on his popular show in the upcoming episode. Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen having a gala time.
Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami starrer Zwigato trailer has been getting lots of appreciation from the celebs and fans. Directed by Nandita Das, the film was successfully world premiered at The Toronto International Festival. For the film, Kapil shed his comic image. The film is about the relentlessness of a delivery boy's life, but not without his shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible ordinary people, hidden in plain sight.
