Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath enjoy an evening with Aamir Khan at his house, comedian pens gratitude note; PICS

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma is among the most talented and well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry. On May 30, Kapil was seen attending the trailer launch event of Carry On Jatta 3. The film features Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. Along with Kapil, superstar Aamir Khan had also attended the trailer launch event. While interacting with the media, Aamir revealed that he has become Kapil's fan. Mr. Perfectionist revealed that he has been watching the episodes of Kapil's show since he is currently on a break. It seems like Aamir and Kapil spent the evening together after the event.

Kapil Sharma's new post:

A few minutes ago, Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle and shared a few pictures with his wife Ginni Chatrath and Aamir Khan. The comedian-actor offered a glimpse of their wonderful evening spent with Mr. Perfectionist. Kapil, Aamir, and Ginni are all smiles as they pose for the pictures here. Sharing these snaps, Kapil thanked Aamir for hosting a wonderful evening at his residence. He wrote, "Thank you for the wonderful evening, beautiful hospitality, love, laughter, music, what a beautiful n memorable get together it was, thank you #Aamirkhan bhai you r our pride #aamirkhan."

Take a look at their PICS here-

Aamir Khan teases Kapil Sharma:

At Carry On Jatta 3 trailer launch, Aamir was seen praising Kapil's talent and his reality show. The actor even teased the comedian for not inviting him to his hit show. Aamir was heard saying, "Aur aapne kabhi mujhe show pe kyun nahi bulaya yaar… Before he asks, I thought I’d say it first." Later, Kapil revealed that he tried to invite Aamir several times but he kept postponing his visit.

Update on Kapil's reality show The Kapil Sharma Show:

Kapil Sharma's reality show The Kapil Sharma Show has been the audience's favorite non-fictional show for a long time. The Kapil Sharma Show team is all set for their International tour which will begin on July 8th. He and his team will be traveling to six cities in the United States and performing there. As the team will travel for the show, the current season will be wrapped up soon. Kapil Sharma and his team had taken similar breaks in 2021 and 2022.

