Kapil Sharma graces Shehnaaz Gill’s talk show to promote his film Zwigato; Latter says ‘What a vibe’-PICS

Shehnaaz Gill's new chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz has become the talk of the town. A lot of celebrities have been gracing Shehnaaz’s talk show to promote their films or web series. This bubbly and cute actress has been making headlines ever since she has participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. Be it her performance in BB's house, or her music videos- Shehnaaz has always received love and affection from her fans.

Comedian Kapil Sharma was the latest guest on Shehnaaz’s show, and he came to promote his upcoming film Zwigato. Shehnaaz has posted a series of pictures with Kapil as they shot for the episode. She was seen wearing a multi-coloured saree, while Kapil was seen wearing navy blue trousers along with a white sweater.

"Shot a very exciting episode with India’s favourite @kapilsharma! What a vibe and energy! Thank you for gracing my show… dil Se thank you! ", her post read.

Kapil Sharma commented on the post, "Thank you for having me on your beautiful show shehnaaz you r such a sweet girl , lots of love always.”

About Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, and became a household name. She went on to do several music videos.

Now, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

About Zwigato

Zwigato is an upcoming drama film directed by Nandita Das. The film also stars Shahana Goswami in the lead role along with Kapil.