Kapil Sharma is full of gratitude as he shares stills of his 'rocking live show' from Melbourne
The Kapil Sharma Show's new season will air on September 10.
Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma needs to introduction. His show The Kapil Sharma Show has been the most popular show on television screens and has enjoyed a massive fan following. The team took an international tour and they conducted another live show in Melbourne, Australia. He also showed gratitude towards his fans for the show.
Kapil Sharma shared a few photos from the live show on Instagram. While sharing the photos, he wrote, "Some stills of our rocking show in #melbourne #australia #gratitude #kslive #kslive2022 #kapilsharma". As soon as he posted the pictures, his fans dropped sweet comments. They also congratulated him for the show.
Check Kapil Sharma's post here:
Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show's new season's first guest will be Akshay Kumar, who will be gracing the show to promote his upcoming film 'Cuttputtli'. He will be accompanied by his co-stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, and Chandrachur Singh.
The new comedians Sidharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, Ishteyak Khan, and Srikant Maski have joined the show and will be seen in different roles, ranging from Kappu's brother-in-law, father-in-law, mother-in-law to his friend Chandan's wife Maski. Ghazal (Srishty Rode) is ‘mohalle ki raunak (locality's splendour)’, Sundarda is Kappu's father-in-law, and Gharchoddas is ustaad ji in the show.
The Kapil Sharma Show will start airing on Sony TV on 10th September and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.
