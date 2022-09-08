Kapil Sharma is full of gratitude as he shares stills of his 'rocking live show' from Melbourne

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma needs to introduction. His show The Kapil Sharma Show has been the most popular show on television screens and has enjoyed a massive fan following. The team took an international tour and they conducted another live show in Melbourne, Australia. He also showed gratitude towards his fans for the show.

Kapil Sharma shared a few photos from the live show on Instagram. While sharing the photos, he wrote, "Some stills of our rocking show in #melbourne #australia #gratitude #kslive #kslive2022 #kapilsharma". As soon as he posted the pictures, his fans dropped sweet comments. They also congratulated him for the show.