Kapil Sharma keeps it casual yet stylish in his latest post; See Pic

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma won over the audience with his acting in the recently released Nandita Das-directed Zwigato. The actor who had already made a place for himself in the hearts of the audience with his comic timing is getting praise for his acting skills. Kapil Sharma enjoys a huge fan following and is greeted by love and support wherever he goes. Recently, the comedian is making headlines with his outfit choices.

In his recent post on social media, the actor cut a stylish frame in his casual outfit. Uploading a series of snaps, Kapil Sharma wrote in the caption, “Beautiful people, beautiful city.” Wearing charcoal grey trousers with a casual blazer of the same colour with a white shirt underneath, the actor surely knows how to make a strong style statement. He completed the look with white sneakers, a watch, and tinted sunglasses. There are four photos and the actor struck a different pose in each.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma’s recent post:

Reacting to the post, fans showered their love and wrote, “handsome king” while another wrote, “Waah, kya lag rahe ho paaji.” Actor Himanshu Soni also dropped a red heart on the photo. Director Gifty who collaborated with Kapil Sharma in ALONE, the comedian’s debut single also commended on the photo.

Kapil Sharma’s work front

On the professional front, Kapil Sharma is seen in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' which premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm. The comedian had a good start to this year as his debut as a singer for which he collaborated with Guru Randhawa released this year. His film Zwigato, helmed by Nandita Das also released last week. The comedian is gaining huge praise for his acting skills. Earlier, he was seen in some Hindi films, but they were mostly in the comedy genre.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks like a diva as she enjoys vacation in Goa; WATCH