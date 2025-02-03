Kapil Sharma-led The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 is on its way with ‘bohot saare laughs aur chamakte hue stars’
Kapil Sharma is back with The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. Get ready for non-stop laughter, celebrity guests, and hilarious moments.
Kapil Sharma is back with another season of laughter and entertainment! Netflix has officially announced The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, bringing excitement to fans across the country. The popular comedy show, known for its hilarious sketches, celebrity guests, and Kapil Sharma’s witty humor, has been a massive hit since its debut.
On February 3, Netflix’s official Instagram handle shared a clip featuring highlights from the previous two seasons of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The caption read, "2025 ka funnyvaar hoga dhamakedaar. With bohot saare laughs aur chamakte hue stars. The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 is coming soon, only on Netflix!" The announcement has already created a buzz, with fans eagerly waiting to see their favorite comedians return to the screen.
Here’s the post that the makers shared:
The show, featuring Kapil Sharma along with his team of talented comedians, has become a household favorite. With its mix of stand-up comedy, fun conversations, and celebrity appearances, The Great Indian Kapil Show guarantees laughter like no other. Previous seasons saw Bollywood stars, cricketers, and even international celebrities joining in on the fun, making it one of the most-watched comedy shows in India.
Some of the guests in the last seasons were Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Atlee, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Chunky Panday, Shakti Kapoor, Govinda, South superstar Jr NTR, among others. This season marked the reunion of Krushna Abhishek and Govinda after years of feud.
Besides comedian Kapil Shama as a host, the previous two seasons featured Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Sunil Grover.
While Netflix has not revealed the release date yet, fans can expect a star-studded and laughter-filled season ahead. With new jokes, fresh sketches, and exciting guests, Season 3 promises to be even bigger and better.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the show!
