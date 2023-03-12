Kapil Sharma left confused after being asked if he likes Ginni Chatrath the most or an actress; Watch

Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is busy with the promotion of his upcoming film Zwigato. Directed by Nandita Das, Zwigato explores the life of a new delivery guy (essayed by Kapil Sharma) and the world of the gig economy. Actress Shahana Goswami essays the role of Kapil Sharma's wife in this film. Zwigato team has been visiting several cities, attending interviews, and gracing several shows to promote their film and has been sharing a glimpse of it on social media. Recently Kapil Sharma shared another video of his upcoming interview on his social networking site.

Kapil Sharma's tweet:

Today, Kapil Sharma took to his Twitter handle and shared a glimpse of his conversation with Dibang. During the conversation, when Kapil was asked whom he likes the most hinting at his wife Ginni Chatrath, and an actress, the comedian quipped, "Meko pata hai Dibang sir, aapne khud shadi ki nahi dusro ke ghar tudvane lage ho aap. Meko sab pata hai aap kya puchne wale ho." Later when Kapil was asked, which city he likes the most, the comedian indirectly said it was neither Amritsar nor Mumbai and said, "Mei aapko tisra option deta hu."

Sharing this clip from his upcoming interview, Kapil wrote, "शब्दों के जाल में फ़साने का हुनर बख़ूबी जानते हैं आप दिबांग सर. बहुत मज़ा आया आपके शो में आ कर और आपसे मिलकर, और बहुत शुक्रिया त्रिवेदी जी से मिलाने के लिए। बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद आपके प्यार और स्नेह के लिए."

Take a look at his tweet here-

About Kapil Sharma's personal life:

Kapil Sharm got married to his longtime ladylove Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on 12 December 2018. The couple was blessed with their first child, a baby girl, Anayra, on 10 December 2019. Kapil and Ginni were on cloud nine when they embraced parenthood for the second time and became parents to a baby boy Trishaan on 1st February 2021.

About Zwigato:

Zwigato's story is set in Bhubaneswar and the movie captures what an ‘ordinary’ family faces in the post-pandemic world. Zwigato was also released at the 27th Busan International Film Festival and The Toronto International Festival. The film received wide recognition, and Kapil's acting chops were applauded by the audiences. Zwigato will release on 17th March.

