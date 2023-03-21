Kapil Sharma looks dapper in a stylish jacket as he shares PICS from latest photoshoot

Celebrities often treat their fans with their glamorous photos on social media and fans leave no stone unturned to shower love on their posts. One such star who has been making heads turn lately with his sartorial choice is Kapil Sharma. Known for his hilarious gigs and exceptional performances, Kapil's fashion picks have become the talk of the town. Every other day he manages to set the internet on fire with his amazing pictures. Today is no different!

Kapil Sharma's new PHOTOS:

Today again, Kapil Sharma dropped pictures of his new look, and we are totally amazed by his dressing sense. The comedian-actor opted for a stylish orange and green tie-dye printed jacket that he layered on his black V-neck T-shirt. Kapil paired his look with brown pants and looks dapper as he poses for the photos here. He donned classy sunglasses on his outfit and looked uber cool and these snaps are clicked in the jungle. Sharing these snaps, Kapil captioned, "Jungle #thekapilsharmashow #photo #photoshoot."

Take a look at his PICS here-

As soon as these pictures were up on the social media site, fans flooded Kapil's comment section with their amazing comments. Actress Dia Mirza also commented on Kapil's photos and wrote, "Aaj toh International Day of Forests bhi hain."

Speaking about his personal life, Kapil got married to Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on 12 December 2018. The next year, Kapil and Ginni were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, Anayra, on 10 December 2019. Kapil and Ginni were on cloud nine when they embraced parenthood for the second time and became parents to a baby boy Trishaan on 1st February 2022.

Kapil Sharma's career:

Kapil Sharma has a long illustrious career in the entertainment sector. From being a participant in a reality comedy show to hosting his own popular show, Kapil's journey has inspired millions and his hard work and dedication are worth admiring. Recently, Kapil's film Zwigato released on big screens on March 17. He received immense appreciation for his acting chops in this film. At present, Kapil Sharma is seen in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' which premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

