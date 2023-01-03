Kapil Sharma looks unrecognisable in THESE pics; A look at his inspiring physical transformation

Kapil Sharma is one of the most loved comedians and enjoys a massive fan following. He is quite active on social media as well and often shares pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. Recently, the comedian is in the talks because of his fitness journey. Compared to the earlier times, Kapil has really transformed himself into a fitness enthusiast and we are just in shock. Even though, he doesn’t have a set of abs like the Bollywood actors, but his dedication towards his fitness is truly commendable which is quite evident from his social media videos. Kapil Sharma’s old look

As per reports, Kapil has lost somewhat around 11 kgs during the lockdown. He was seen sharing about his weight loss in one of his behind-the-scenes videos. He said that he was of 92 kgs initially and now is 81 kgs only. Kapil’s physical transformation is nothing short of impressive as he’s been quite vocal about his struggles with alcoholism and weight issues. Check out his earlier photo here:

Kapil Sharma’s recent transformation Lately, the comedian has been sharing some amazing pictures of himself and we can see how he has transformed himself into a fit person. Not only does his follow a strict diet but also hits the gym regularly which resulted into this. In one of his recent posts, we can see the actor wearing a sweater and pairing it with jeans as he posed for the camera. He looked dashing in his best self as he wore sunglasses. Well, it really looks like that he is ageing backwards. Here’s the post:

Kapil’s 4 am workout session Earlier during the promotions of his film Firangi, Kapil Sharma revealed that he was at his fittest while working on the film. However, the film did not do well in the box office and it impacted him both physically and mentally as he gained weight uncontrollably after leaning into his alcohol addiction. In a conversation with India Today, Kapil said, “Those were amazing days. I did not earn anything from the film but a wonderful physique. I had become (like) Akshay Kumar then. I used to wake up at 4.30 am and used to work out in the open. After having breakfast, I used to reach the sets by 7 am." Check out his workout video here:

Kapil’s diet plans As per Times Now report, Kapil’s daily diet normally includes simple home-cooked meals along with fruits and low-fat dairy. During breakfast, the comedian eats an egg salad daily along with a brown bread sandwich. He finishes breakfast with a glass of warm milk or strawberry juice. After his breakfast, he also eats seasonal fruits, with apples being his favourite. During Lunch time, Kapil loves to have broccoli along with home-cooked meals even while shooting. And during dinner, he prefers light, easily-digestible foods like steamed or boiled vegetables along with brown rice. Here’s a picture of Kapil taking his healthy diet:

Archana Puran Singh reveal Kapil’s weight loss journey Earlier in a video shared by Archana Puran Singh on her Instagram handle, we can see a behind-the-scenes video of the shooting of an episode of Kapil Sharma Show in which Govinda is the guest. The five-minute-long video shows the background scenes of the shoot with a comic atmosphere. The video then shows an elongated discussion of Kapil Sharma's weight loss, in which Archana herself chimes in. Kapil is seen discussing at length with Tina about consulting a doctor before drastically losing weight. It was at this moment that it was revealed that Kapil had lost 11 kgs. Kapil revealed that he was previously 92 kgs and is now 81 kgs, upon been asked by Archana. Kapil jokingly said that he had lost the weight for his upcoming web series, which was met by laughs. Here’s the video:

Kapil’s personal life Kapil tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on 12 December 2018. The next year, Kapil and Ginni were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, Anayra, on 10 December 2019. Kapil and Ginni were on cloud nine when they embraced parenthood for the second time and became parents to a baby boy Trishaan on 1st February 2022. Kapil’s work life Kapil Sharma has a long illustrious career in the entertainment sector. From being a participant in a reality comedy show to hosting his own popular show, Kapil's journey has inspired millions and his hard work and dedication are worth admiring. At present, Kapil Sharma is seen in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' which premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm. Every weekend, the comedian brings top class celebs on his show and have a great time. The viewers eagerly wait for the show to go on air as his comedy is admired by everyone. Besides this, he has also played the lead roles in Kis Kis ko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi.

