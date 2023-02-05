Kapil Sharma looks voguish in a striped blazer as he shares new PICS; Fans call him 'Fashion King'

Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma keeps the audiences hooked either on-screen or off-screen and never fails to amaze them with his talent and fashion. He had a long illustrious career in the entertainment sector and is considered as one of the most popular personalities in the industry. From being a participant in a reality comedy show to hosting his own popular show, Kapil's journey has inspired millions and his hard work and dedication are worth admiring. Despite having a busy schedule, Kapil manages to maintain an active social media presence, and fans eagerly wait for his posts.

Today, Kapil took to his social media handle and flaunted his new look to his fans. The comedian shared two dashing photos, and in the caption, he wrote, "Working sunday." In these pictures, Kapil is styled by his wife Ginni Chatrath, and is seen wearing an all-black look. However, to add a formal touch to his dapper outfit, Kapil opted for a black striped blazer which perfectly gives a bossy touch to his outfit. He has donned his mandatory black shades and smartwatch to complete his look. Fans have flooded his post with amazing comments. One user wrote, "Fashion King", while many others also dropped emojis.

Take a look at his PICS here-

Speaking about his personal life, Kapil got married to his longtime ladylove Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on 12 December 2018. The couple was blessed with their first child, a baby girl, Anayra, on 10 December 2019. Kapil and Ginni were on cloud nine when they embraced parenthood for the second time and became parents to a baby boy Trishaan on 1st February 2021.

About Alone:

Recently, even Guru Randhawa took to his social media handle and shared the poster of the upcoming music video 'Alone'. Sung by Guru Randhawa and Kapil Sharma, Alone is produced by T-Series and will release on its official YouTube channel on 9th February. For the uninformed, Kapil is all set to add another feather to his hat and will be seen making his singing debut through Alone.

Along with The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil is also gearing up for his upcoming film Zwigato which will release on 17th March.