Kapil Sharma meets veteran writer V Vijayendra Prasad with daughter Anayra; See PICS

Kapil Sharma is among the most popular personalities in the entertainment fraternity. The star comedian has formed a strong impression over the years and enjoys a massive fan following. Kapil keeps his fans updated regarding his whereabouts on social media. Recently the actor met the veteran screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad and shared a glimpse of it on his social media handle. We can Kapil is accompanied by daughter Anayra and looked cute as she poses with the legends.

Today, Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle and shared several photos as he met the legend writer V. Vijayendra Prasad. For the unversed, V. Vijayendra Prasad wrote several blockbuster films such as Bahubali, RRR, Makkhi, and more. The comedian-actor is candidly captured with his daughter Anayra as they spend time with V. Vijayendra Prasad. Sharing a few snaps, Kapil wrote, "It was an honor spending time with the legend mr V. Vijayendra prasad. Member of Rajya sabha and the Writer of classic films like “Bahubali” “RRR” “makkhi” and many more. such a great humble and wonderful human being. so much to learn from you sir love regards and respect always."

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's post here-

About V. Vijayendra Prasad:

V. Vijayendra Prasad is amongst the popular screenwriters and is known for writing blockbusters such as Baahubali, RRR, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Magadheera. Earlier in a chat with Pinkvilla, V. Vijayendra Prasad informed that he working on the script of Salman Khan’s Pawan Putra Bhaijaan. The acclaimed writer also shared that Salman liked the idea and he will begin writing the script around May.

About Kapil Sharma:

Kapil Sharma's starrer short film titled Zwigato was recently released at the 27th Busan International Film Festival and The Toronto International Festival. At present, Kapil is busy with his hit reality show 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which airs on Sony TV.