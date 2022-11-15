Kapil Sharma: Net worth, financial assets and everything you need to know about the comedian-actor

Kapil Sharma, an ace comedian and actor, is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry who has carved a special space in the hearts of the masses. His comic timing and entertaining prowess have impressed the fans over the years. The comedian is presently busy with 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. It is one of the most popular shows and has a massive number of viewers belonging to all age groups. The comedian actor has had a flourishing career and has evolved financially as well. Considering his extravagant lifestyle, Kapil Sharma has made some huge purchases over the years and truly lives a king-size life. Kapil Sharma's net worth:

Kapil Sharma indeed had a journey full of hurdles and challenges, but owing to his constant dedication and talent, he is one of the most popular personalities. As per square yards, the stand-up comedian, who dabbles in multiple roles in the entertainment industry, has a net worth of about Rs. 336 crore (as of 2022). Kapil's annual income is more than Rs. 30 crore, and his monthly income is over Rs. 3 crore. According to ABP, Kapil Sharma charges Rs. 50 lakh to host per episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The high amount totally suits the comedian's demand. Reportedly, Kapil's net worth increased by more than 15 percent every year owing to his talent and popularity. The comedian is a proud owner of several prized possessions, businesses, automobiles, and properties which justifies his lavish lifestyle. Thus Kapil Sharma has proved himself as one of the most bankable entertainers in the entertainment world. Take a look at Kapil Sharma’s properties and assets Kapil Sharma's properties: From living in police quarters to owning a flat in Mumbai and a luxurious farmhouse in Punjab, Kapil Sharma has had an illustrious and inspiring journey. Kapil owns a lavish apartment in Andheri West, one of the poshest areas in Mumbai and has often given a glimpse of his abode on his social media handle. The comedian lives with his wife Ginni Chatrath, his mother, and two kids on the ninth floor, in DHL Enclave Andheri West, and his house number is 333 and is called Shantivan. The area is counted as one of the premium localities in the western suburbs of Mumbai. As per CA knowledge, Kapil purchased his apartment in 2012 worth Rs. 8 crore. At present, the whopping cost of Kapil Sharma’s expansive abode is costs than Rs.15 crore. Kapil Sharma’s residence has been beautifully designed and is filled with modern-day artefacts and fixtures alongside metallic hues in certain specific locations. While pictures of Sharma’s home’s interiors are rare, you can get a glimpse of the decorations and wall art behind Kapil in the below video.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's house here:

Apart from owning an expansive apartment in Mumbai, Kapil also owns a lavish farmhouse in his hometown Punjab. This spacious property consists of a swimming pool and a big lawn. For the unversed, Kapil was born and brought up in Amritsar, Punjab, and to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, he often travels to his hometown to find solace. The farmhouse is located on the outskirts of Chandigarh in the Dera Bassi area of Punjab. Equipped with modern amenities and beautiful exteriors, Kapil Sharma’s farmhouse is nothing less than a palace in the beautiful destination. His bungalow has been elegantly designed and resembles a luxurious resort. According to reports, the lavish property is worth Rs. 25 crore.

Kapil Sharma's Cars and Bikes: Kapil Sharma is a huge fan of high-end cars and bikes, and thus he has some unique collections to his credit. He is a proud owner of some expensive cars such as the Mercedes Benz S350 CDI, which costs around Rs. 1.19 crore, and Volvo XC90, which cost starts from Rs. 93.90 lakhs. Along with this, Kapil also has a Royal Bullet Classic 500 in his garage, which is worth Rs. 2.5 lakh. These are some of the proofs of his affinity toward luxurious vehicles.

Kapil Sharma's luxurious Vanity Van: Along with luxurious cars and bikes, Kapil Sharma's expansive Vanity Van is worth more than all of his automobiles. As the star travels often, he spends maximum time in his second abode, Vanity. Kapil's vanity is designed by DC design (founded by Dilip Chhabria), and it depicts the true class and elegance that the comedian prefers. This fancy vanity van costs a whopping Rs 5.5 crore. In 2018, Kapil took to his Twitter handle and shared several photos of his luxurious possession when it was made. The actor-comedian also gave a glimpse into its luxurious features such as LED lighting, reclining chairs, asymmetrical interiors, and much more. His vanity is one of the most expensive collections among all the amenities and provides all the comfort and facilities.

Kapil Sharma's personal life: The ace comedian was born in Amritsar in a Punjabi family, and earlier his name was Kapil Punj. He completed his education at Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School and graduated from Hindu College in Amritsar. In several interviews, Kapil always mentioned that he had the least interest in education as he always wished to be a singer. Speaking about his family, Kapil's father Jeetendra Kumar Punj was a head constable in Punjab Police, while his mother, Janak Rani, is a homemaker. His father was diagnosed with Cancer in 1997 and passed away in 2004 at AIIMS in Delhi. The comedian also has a brother named Ashok Kumar Sharma, who is a police official, and a sister named Pooja Pawan Devgan. Speaking about his personal life, Kapil Sharma fell in love with Ginni Chatrath during his college days. Ginni is also an actor and comedian by profession. The two were in a relationship for a long time before they decided to get married. The couple then tied the knot in Jalandhar on 12 December 2018. The next year itself, Kapil and Ginni were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, Anayra, on 10 December 2019. Kapil and Ginni were on cloud nine when they embraced parenthood for the second time and became parents to a baby boy Trishaan on 1st February 2022.

Kapil Sharma's career: Kapil Sharma rose to fame after emerging as the winner of the popular comedy reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. Post this success kissed his feet, and he then participated in another reality show Comedy Circus. Kapil's comedy skills and hilarious jokes were loved by the audience and he won six seasons of Comedy Circus. Not only as a comedian but Kapil has also presented his hosting skills by anchoring reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6 and Chhote Miyan. It was in 2013 when Kapil launched his own reality show, Comedy Nights with Kapil, under his banner K9 Productions on Colors. The show was a massive hit amongst the audience and the comedian and his team received tremendous love from his fans. Kapil's stardom rose, and the comedian-actor then made his debut in Bollywood film as the male lead in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The film was a romantic comedy directed by Abbas Mustan opposite four actresses, Elli AvrRam, Manjari Phadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, and Sai Lokur. In Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Kapil essayed the role of Kumar Shiv Ram Kishan and his acting prowess was also liked by the audience. The film did well at the box office and crossed Rs. 74 crore in India. In 2016, Comedy Nights with Kapil ended on Colors, and then the comedian launched his new show titled The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV. Soon after this, Kapil's second movie Firangi, a historical drama film set in the year 1920, was released on 1 December 2017. The comedian also tried his hands on production and produced a Punjabi movie named Son of Manjeet Singh under his banner K9 Productions, which was released on 12 October 2018. The makers of The Kapil Sharma Show launched its new season, which started airing on 29 December 2018 and was produced by Salman Khan. The show turned out to be a huge hit amongst fans. All top-notch celebrities graced The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming films, music videos, and more. Kapil and his team left no stone unturned to entertain the masses with their acts and hilarious characters. In 2022, The Kapil Sharma Show took a short hiatus as the team took off for an international tour. After three months of touring North America, the Kapil Sharma Show team was back in the city and had started shooting for the new season of the show. The troupe again travelled to conduct another live show in Sydney, Australia. After returning, The Kapil Sharma Show began with a bang with some new faces joining in, and premiered on Sony TV on 10th September. In October 2022, Kapil also starred in another film titled Zwigato, which was recently released at the Busan Film Festival 2022 and The Toronto International Festival. Speaking about the film, Zwigato starred Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in lead roles. The story of Zwigato revolves around a new food delivery rider who is exploring the world of the gig economy. In Zwigato, Shahana Goswami plays Kapil’s wife, a homemaker, who to support his income, starts to work for the very first time. The movie captures what an ‘ordinary’ family faces in the post-pandemic world. It is the story of the relentless life struggles of life but not without some moments of joy.

Awards: Kapil Sharma has carved his own niche in the Indian television industry which is in the field of comedy and family entertainment. His contribution and efforts have been applauded several times. In 2013, the comedian was honoured with the CNN-IBN Indian of the Year in the entertainment category. After two years, Kapil was ranked third in the Most Admired Indian Personality List by The Economic Times in 2015. The star comedian also gained more recognition and fame when Forbes India ranked him in the 11th spot in their Celebrity 100 list in the year 2016. Similarly, in 2017, Forbes India ranked Kapil in the 18th spot. Social activities: Kapil Sharma believes in performing humanitarian activities in order to contribute his helping hand to society. The comedian has been known for his efforts in promoting animal rights. Kapil appeared in a PETA campaign and was joined by and the cast of Comedy Nights with Kapil where they promoted the adoption of homeless cats and dogs. Kapil was also nominated for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for which he campaigned and regularly promoted on his show. The comedian has also campaigned to save tortured elephants in India and motivated others to join his campaign. Guest appearances: Kapil Sharma appeared as a guest on the opening episode of the eighth season of the Indian television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is hosted by the veteran Amitabh Bachchan. Later, the star comedian was also invited as a guest by Anupam Kher on his show The Anupam Kher Show – Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai. In 2017, Kapil graced the most popular talk show Koffee With Karan as a guest and interacted with the host Karan Johar. Hence, the popularity of the star comedian has risen over the years. At present, Kapil Sharma is seen in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' which airs every weekend on Sony TV. The audience's favourite troupe includes Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. They leave no stone unturned to tickle the funny bones of the masses with their hilarious banter. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The show has been graced by several celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, and others, to promote their upcoming films. The show's entertaining concept has hooked the attention of the masses and the acts put forward by the entertainers are worth applauding. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma twins in maroon with Drishyam 2 star Shriya Saran; Don't miss his witty caption