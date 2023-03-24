Kapil Sharma on people getting offended easily nowadays: Honestly it happens a lot

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows of recent times and it makes the audience glued to the television whenever it airs. Till date, numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and more have marked their gracious presence on the show. For Indian television audiences, Kapil Sharma is the face of unlimited humour and entertainment. Currently, he is enjoying the success of his film Zwigato. Recently, the comedian appeared on Kareena Kapoor’s show What Women Want and talked about people getting offended easily nowadays.

Kapil Sharma talks about people getting offended easily

Talking about people getting offended easily, Kapil Sharma said, “Honestly it happens a lot, in the society that I come from Amritsar, Punjab it's there in our culture that the bride's side would tease the groom and call him out with names and joke over it. Body shaming and other things, that were in our culture but now if we do it here it's called body shaming. When you work with GEC channels, you get SNPs on words you can't even imagine. Currently, I was told by the channel that I cannot use the word ‘paagal’. I didn’t get it and asked why? Later, they told me the reason saying, actual people who are termed with the name get offended.”

About The Kapil Sharma Show

The audience's favorite show features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

