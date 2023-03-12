Kapil Sharma opens up about his battle with depression; Reveals he had suicidal thoughts

Kapil Sharma is unarguably one of the most celebrated faces in the Indian television industry. The comedian-television host, who is also an actor, is best known for Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, which is one of the most famous comedy shows in the country. For Indian television audiences, Kapil Sharma is the face of unlimited humour and entertainment. But the actor-tv host has also gone through a dark phase in his life where he battled depression, anxiety, and even suicidal thoughts.

Kapil Sharma opens up about his battle with depression and anxiety

In his recent appearance in Aaj Tak's Seedhi Baat, Kapil Sharma, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Zwigato, opened up about the darkest phase of his life, where he battled depression and anxiety. According to the actor-comedian, the massive failure of his debut film Firangi took a toll on his mental health. "As a public figure, millions of people know you and you entertain them. But, when you come back home, you are alone. You are also not in a situation to live a normal life where you can go out or sit on the beach and look at the sea. You live in a two-bedroom flat, and when it is dark outside, I cannot even explain how bad the feeling was in that situation," he explained.

Kapil Sharma reveals he had suicidal thoughts

According to the popular television host, the debacle of his debut film Firangi, and the controversies followed by his fall-out with fellow comedian Sunil Grover even resulted in him getting frequent suicidal thoughts. "During that phase, I even thought about committing suicide. I believed there is nobody with whom I can share what I feel. In the place where I come from, mental health is not something that is discussed openly. I don’t think this was the first time that I went through such a phase. Maybe, in my childhood, I must have felt low, but nobody would have noticed," revealed Kapil Sharma.

However, The Kapil Sharma Show host is extremely thankful for that phase, as he feels that it made him stronger, and stated that it was a great learning experience. The actor-comedian also added that it was his long battle with depression and anxiety, that taught him to enjoy the little things in life.

