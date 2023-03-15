Kapil Sharma opens up about his fallout with Sunil Grover; Says 'When I was angry....'

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows of recent times and it makes the audience glued to the television whenever it airs. Till date, numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and more have marked their gracious presence on the show. For Indian television audiences, Kapil Sharma is the face of unlimited humour and entertainment. Recently, in an interview, the comedian opened up about his fallout with Sunil Grover and also revealed the reason behind so many cast members quitting his show.

Kapil Sharma opens up about his fallout with Sunil Grover

Recently, in an interview with a tabloid, Kapil said that his team members Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek and Ali Asgar left the show for different reasons. Talking about feeling insecure, the comedian said ‘I’ve never felt insecurity. In fact, I’ve brought people on that I admired… I used to be short tempered, I’ll admit. It was in my blood; I was an extremist. I would love passionately, and when I was angry, I would really lose composure. But I have improved.’

When asked about his rivalries, Kapil said ‘People say I have rivalries. But I have no rivalries with anybody, I am the one and only. Call me egotistical if you will…Ask them why they don’t want to work with me. Yes, Sunil and I had a falling out. But I’m on good terms with the rest of them.’

About The Kapil Sharma Show

The audience's favorite show features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

