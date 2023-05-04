Kapil Sharma pens a note as Ankita Lokhande, Divyanka Tripathi and others grace The Kapil Sharma Show; PICS

Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma's hit reality show The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on Indian Television screens. The show has been graced by numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and so on. Kapil Sharma and his team leave no stone unturned to entertain the audience and each team member is popular for their own rib-tickling jokes and acts. Kapil has now shared a glimpse of the guests who will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show's upcoming episodes.

Kapil Sharma's new post:

A few hours ago, Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle and shared snaps with gorgeous Television leading actresses. In these pictures, we see, Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, and Sumona Chakravarti are all smiles as they pose along with Urvashi Dholakia, Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani, and Ankita Lokhande. Sharing this picture, the comedian-actor wrote, "It was lovely meeting with all my colleagues n the queens of tv after so many years on our set, what a laugh riot it was, thank you @lokhandeankita @divyankatripathidahiya @urvashidholakia @anitahassanandani for this beautiful episode lots of love n best wishes always."

Take a look at their PICS here-

Fans flooded Kapil's comment section of this post with their amazing comments. Ankita Lokhande also replied to Kapil and wrote, "Thanku @kapilsharma for having all of us." Anita Hassanandani also dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section of Kapil's post.

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned to The Kapil Sharma Show as Sapna. For the last couple of years, The Kapil Sharma Show team has been practicing such short breaks amid the season in order to add more creativity, introduce new talents, and increase the demand for the show. And recently, there were several reports which claimed that the show might take a temporary break in June 2023. However, this is not yet confirmed. Produced by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia, The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

