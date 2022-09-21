Kapil Sharma pens an emotional note as Raju Srivastava passes away: 'Aaj pehli baar aapne rula diya'
Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away at 58 on September 21.
Raju Srivastava's unfortunate demise has left everyone shocked and heartbroken. The comedian-actor left for his heavenly abode today, September 21, after being hospitalized for several days. Speaking about his professional life, Raju had a flourishing career and starred in numerous shows and films. He was a part of Kapil Sharma's reality show 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'. Later, Raju also made a guest appearance on Kapil's popular show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with his friends Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi.
Kapil Sharma and Raju shared a great bond and were good friends for a long time. When they worked together, their fun camaraderie was also liked by the audience. Today, as Raju passed away, Kapil took to his Instagram handle and expressed his grief. Kapil shared a picture with the late comedian 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and wrote, "आज पहली बार आपने रुलाया है राजू भाई काश एक मुलाक़ात और हो जाती। ईश्वर आपको अपने चरणों में स्थान दें। आप बहुत याद आएँगे।अलविदा ओम् शांति".
For the unversed, Raju was hospitalised at Delhi's AIIMS on August 10, following a cardiac arrest. This happened after he collapsed while running on the treadmill in a gym in South Delhi. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR followed by an angioplasty. Since then, Raju was on the ventilator, and today, he left everyone heartbroken as he passed away.
About Raju Srivastava:
Raju Srivastava, who was active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. On the professional front, Raju Srivastava featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. Raju was also the Chairman of the Film Development Council, Uttar Pradesh, and he worked tirelessly to build a Film City in UP.
Also Read: Raju Srivastava Passes Away: An emotional Sunil Pal says ‘Never thought this day will come’