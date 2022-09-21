Kapil Sharma pens an emotional note as Raju Srivastava passes away: 'Aaj pehli baar aapne rula diya'

Raju Srivastava's unfortunate demise has left everyone shocked and heartbroken. The comedian-actor left for his heavenly abode today, September 21, after being hospitalized for several days. Speaking about his professional life, Raju had a flourishing career and starred in numerous shows and films. He was a part of Kapil Sharma's reality show 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'. Later, Raju also made a guest appearance on Kapil's popular show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with his friends Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi.

Kapil Sharma and Raju shared a great bond and were good friends for a long time. When they worked together, their fun camaraderie was also liked by the audience. Today, as Raju passed away, Kapil took to his Instagram handle and expressed his grief. Kapil shared a picture with the late comedian 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and wrote, "आज पहली बार आपने रुलाया है राजू भाई काश एक मुलाक़ात और हो जाती। ईश्वर आपको अपने चरणों में स्थान दें। आप बहुत याद आएँगे।अलविदा ओम् शांति".