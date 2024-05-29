Kapil Sharma poses with a 400-year-old tree as he admires nature during his vacation

Kapil Sharma is a name to reckon with in the world of comedy. He has won millions of fans with his talent. After winding up the shoot of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the star comedian jetted off to Canada with his wife Ginni Chatrath and their two children. Kapil is keeping his fans updated while holidaying in a foreign country. He is constantly treating them with beautiful stills of him enjoying some time-off in nature.

Kapil Sharma clicks a photo with 400 year old tree

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma uploaded two frames. While the first portrait sees Kapil pointing towards a tree which is as old as 400 years, the second picture captures the tree at a wide angle. The actor is seen donning a black-colored puffer jacket with matching trousers.

In the caption space, the actor wrote, “400 years old (tree emoji). He used the hashtags ‘Nature’ and trees in his post.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma’s post here:

Before this, Kapil dropped some delightful clicks from his gateway wherein he was seen admiring the wonders of nature. The performer was also seen riding a bicycle near a picturesque lake in Canada in one of the clips he posted on social media.

About Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma kick-started his career in 2007 with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3. After winning the competition, the comedian-actor went on to star in shows like Hans Baliye and Comedy Circus. In 2013, he came up with his own show titled Comedy Nights With Kapil. It made him a sensation in no time and he came back with its sequel The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016.

After creating waves in the television medium, Kapil stepped into the OTT space recently with his show The Great Indian Kapil Show. He has till now hosted a bunch of celebrities on his show. The list includes Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and Imtiaz Ali among others.

Besides TV, Kapil Sharma has showcased his acting talent in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi and Zwigato.

