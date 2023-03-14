Kapil Sharma recalls how Shah Rukh Khan’s words helped him during tough times: ‘He understood my situation’

Kapil Sharma, the renowned actor-turned comedian is set to make a comeback to the big screens with the upcoming project Zwigato. The popular TV host is currently busy with the promotions of the highly anticipated film, which is set to hit the theatres this weekend. During his promotional interviews, Kapil Sharma opened up about the dark phase in his acting career. Now, in his recent appearance in Indian TV's Aap Ki Adaalat show, the actor revealed how Shah Rukh Khan's words helped him during tough times.

Kapil Sharma about the difficult phase

During his conversation with the Aap Ki Adaalat show host Rajat Sharma, Kapil Sharma extensively spoke about the toughest phase in his life, where he was facing troubles on both personal and professional fronts. Host Rajat called him 'Late Latif' (latecomer), who kept big stars like Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan kept waiting on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for many hours.

However, Kapil Sharma, who reacted to this accusation, revealed that he was going through an absolutely dark phase in his life during that time. According to the actor-comedian, he was battling depression and anxiety at that point, which made it extremely difficult for him to work. "My job was to make people laugh. But, when an individual is not happy on the inside, how can he make someone else laugh?," he asked.

Shah Rukh Khan's kind words helped Kapil Sharma

According to Kapil Sharma, he was extremely sad when Shah Rukh Khan's shoot for The Kapil Sharma show was canceled. However, the Pathaan star was extremely understanding, and even took time to talk to the comedian. The superstar spoke to Kapil for over an hour and made him realise that people love him so much. Shah Rukh Khan also reminded him not to take so much tension. The King Khan's loving gesture was extremely helpful for the renowned TV host, who eventually bounced back.

