Kapil Sharma recalls the last days of his father; Says 'There was hope that he will be ok....'

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows of recent times and it makes the audience glued to the television whenever it airs. Till date, numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and more have marked their gracious presence on the show. For Indian television audiences, Kapil Sharma is the face of unlimited humour and entertainment. Recently, in an interview, the comedian opened up about the time his father passed away as he was diagnosed with cancer and how he dealt with it.

Kapil Sharma recalls the time his father passed away

Recently in an interview, Kapil said ‘Till the time my father was conscious, we would talk to each other in the hospital, till then it felt alright and there was hope that he will be ok. Because 2-3 times it had happened that he was brought to Safdarjung hospital and he recovered and we went back to Punjab. But this time when he was taken to ICU, he didn’t come out. So, we couldn’t talk for four days or five days.’ Furthermore, he said “So, on someday I would go to Laxmi Nagar at my uncle’s house to stay because they don’t let you go to the ICU because as my father was not conscious. Those five six days were terrible. I think at that point, I only prayed to God that ‘either you take him away or stop making him suffer.’”

When asked about what would have been his father’s reaction to his success had he been alive, Kapil said, “I feel no one would have been happier that him. He passed away in 2004 and I came in Laughter Challenge in 2007. Sometimes I wonder if God could have given him 4-5 years more but well, we think of many things.”

About The Kapil Sharma Show

The audience's favorite show features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

