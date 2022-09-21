Kapil Sharma receives a warm welcome, enjoys music and food with Ginni Chatrath in Dubai; VIDEO
Kapil Sharma shared video of gala time with Ginni Chatrath in Dubai.
Kapil Sharma is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. He is an ace comedian, host, singer and actor. Kapil gained immense popularity and recognition after his show 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. His hilarious banter with his teammates and their entertaining performance received never-ending applause from the audience, and they gained a loyal fan base. The actor is on a trip to Dubai with his wife and shared glimpses of the trip.
The Kapil Sharma Show host had shared a video on social media, where he is seen enjoying the musical performance of the hotel team. They were also holding a placard of Kapil’s name. As they played music and prepared food, Kapil also joined them in their performance. He looked dapper in a multicolour shirt and light blue denims. He shared, “Thank you for the love,warmth and beautiful hospitality team @cznburak the food was amazing pet bhar gya par dil nahi bhara, will visit again soon. Lots of love n best wishes.” He was joined by his wife and a friend at the dinner.
See video here-
Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami starrer Zwigato trailer was released yesterday. Directed by Nandita Das, the film was successfully world premiered at The Toronto International Festival. It is all set to win hearts at The Busan International Film Festival. The comedian also shared the trailer on his social handle. For the film, he has shed his comic image. The film is about the relentlessness of a delivery boy's life, but not without his shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible ordinary people, hidden in plain sight.
