Kapil Sharma receives a warm welcome, enjoys music and food with Ginni Chatrath in Dubai; VIDEO

Kapil Sharma is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. He is an ace comedian, host, singer and actor. Kapil gained immense popularity and recognition after his show 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. His hilarious banter with his teammates and their entertaining performance received never-ending applause from the audience, and they gained a loyal fan base. The actor is on a trip to Dubai with his wife and shared glimpses of the trip.

The Kapil Sharma Show host had shared a video on social media, where he is seen enjoying the musical performance of the hotel team. They were also holding a placard of Kapil’s name. As they played music and prepared food, Kapil also joined them in their performance. He looked dapper in a multicolour shirt and light blue denims. He shared, “Thank you for the love,warmth and beautiful hospitality team @cznburak the food was amazing pet bhar gya par dil nahi bhara, will visit again soon. Lots of love n best wishes.” He was joined by his wife and a friend at the dinner.