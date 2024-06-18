Kapil Sharma receives 'bestest gift' on Father's Day from little daughter Anayra; WATCH adorable video

It has been quite a long time since Kapil Sharma has been in the news headlines for hosting The Great Indian Kapil Show. Recently, the ace comedian was in Canada enjoying his family vacation and posted some pictures against the backdrop of picturesque locations.

Giving a peek into his Father's Day celebrations, the comedian-turned-host shared an adorable video of his daughter Anayra. The clip showed the little girl presenting the sweetest gift to him.

Kapil Sharma was touched by her gesture when he received the surprise. Undeniably, the father-daughter duo share a close bond, and the video was a testament to their profound love for each other.

Kapil Sharma gets THIS gift from his daughter Anayra

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma posted a video in which his daughter is seen presenting a Father's Day special card to him. When the comedian asked her about the significance of the card, Anayra explained, "Aaj Father's Day hai na. Maine aapke liye banaya hai (Today is Father's Day. I made this for you)."

Moved by her lovely gesture, The Great Indian Kapil Show host said 'I love you' to his little girl. The clip mentioned, "The bestest gift on Father's Day."

Have a look at the video here:

Neeti Mohan, Suresh Raina, and others react

Shortly after the Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon actor posted the video, several took to the comment section and showered love. Talented singer Neeti Mohan commented, "Awwwwwwieeee." Indian cricketer and former IPL player Suresh Raina mentioned, "So adorable."

Speaking of the netizens, one of Kapil's fans wrote, "Sabko khush kar ne wale ki sabse badi khushi (The greatest happiness of the one who makes everyone happy)." Another comment read, "@kapilsharma she so sweet heart."

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma is married to Ginni Chatrath, and the couple has two kids. They welcomed their first child, daughter Anayra, in 2019. Later, the duo turned parents to their son in 2021 whom they have lovingly named Trishaan.

