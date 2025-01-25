Kapil Sharma returns to big screens with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2; shoot begins in Mumbai
Comedian-singer-actor Kapil Sharma has started the shooting of the sequel to his film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in Mumbai.
Fans of Kapil Sharma will be delighted to learn that the actor-comedian-singer is returning to big screens. This time, the actor will be seen in the sequel to his 2015 film, Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon. According to the latest updates, he started shooting for his upcoming comedy movie.
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production. The upcoming movie is a sequel to the 2015 hit Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which marked Kapil Sharma's debut in the Hindi film industry. The film promises to deliver another dose of laughter and chaos, and fans of the comedian are eagerly waiting to see his perfect comic timing on the screen.
The film marks Kapil Sharma's reunion with the legendary duo Abbas-Mustan, who helmed the first installment. Their collaboration had delivered a laughter riot, and fans are thrilled to see the magic unfold again. Joining the cast this time is the talented Manjot Singh.
On the other hand, the comedian recently wrapped up a very successful second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. It featured Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, Sunil Grover, and Krushna Abhishek. Some of the Bollywood celebrities who appeared this season included Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Jr NTR, Aamir Khan, Shatrugan Singha, Varun Dhawan, Atlee, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rekha, among others.
And talking about Kapil Sharma's movies, he was most recently seen in Crew, co-starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor. Besides movies and the Netflix show, the comedian also performs live internationally, and the team of Kapil Sharma often travels to different international locations throughout the year. He also has a few hit music videos to his credit.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!
ALSO READ: REPORT: Kapil Sharma, Remo D'souza and Sugandha Mishra receive death threats through mail; police lodges FIR against unidentified person