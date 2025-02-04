Kapil Sharma reveals Coldplay wanted to appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show, says ‘Humne kaha…’

The Great Indian Kapil Show is returning on OTT for its third season. The recent announcement about the comedian Kapil Sharma returning with his gang has got the fans excited. During the announcement event, Sharma talked about his bond with the team and what to expect in the third season. He also made an interesting revelation that Coldplay wanted to appear on the show.

The British band Coldplay, which recently held back-to-back concerts in India, enjoys immense popularity in the country. At the event, Kapil Sharma revealed that the band had written to them, expressing their desire to appear on their show.

In Kapil Sharma’s words, “Humlog toh inko (makers) bole pura saal set lagake rakhho. Aap believe nahi karoge log Coldplay ke liye ticket le rahe hain, unka email humein aa raha tha humein aapke show mein aana.’ Humne kaha le toh aate humara chal nahi raha abhi. Toh, it’s a humble request for Netflix– guys, please keep going on.”

(We told the makers to keep the setup all year round. You won’t believe it; people were buying tickets for Coldplay, but their email was coming to us, saying they wanted to attend our show instead. I said, ‘They should have come; our show isn’t running at the moment.’ So, it’s a humble request to Netflix- guys, please keep it going.)

Advertisement

Further, he also joked about his and Sunil Grover’s fight as Maniesh Paul asked him what viewers can expert from season 3. Sharma said, “Season 3 toh inke liye, humare liye toh ek aur episode hain. Humein toh aadat padhi hain 200 episode ka serial. Wo bhi hhumlog taab taak nahi bandh karte jab tak humara khud ka ladai na ho jaye.”

(Season 3 is for them, but for us, it’s just another episode. We’re used to doing 200-episode serials. And even then, we don’t stop until we have our own fights.)

In addition to comedian Kapil Shama as a host, the previous two seasons of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Sunil Grover.