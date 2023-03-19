Kapil Sharma reveals how he prepared for his role in Zwigato, reflects on doing odd jobs early in career

Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami starrer Zwigato was released on March 18. The actors have earned huge praise for their roles as Manas, a delivery guy, and Shahana as his wife who starts working for the first time to support the family. Shahana has proved her acting mettle in roles like A Suitable Boy, Bombay Begums, and other movies. But this is the first time, Kapil is seen in a role that is very different from the comic genre. Nandita Das in an interview with Pinkvilla even revealed that this is why the audience is hailing Zwigato as a ‘Kapil Sharma’ film because they are eager to see the comedian in this role.

Kapil Sharma in Zwigato

The comedian plays the role of Manas, a delivery guy who is from a lower-middle-class background. The plot revolves around his struggle post-pandemic to provide for his family. The actor does a fabulous job in tickling the funny bones of the audience and is now winning the hearts of the audience as Manas. Recently, in an interview with Aaj Tak, Kapil was asked how he prepared for this role. To this Kapil replied that he gets this question a lot and people ask how did he get into the character. “I tell everyone main toh abhi tak nikla hi nahi hu!” said Kapil.

Kapil then shared that he did several odd jobs to earn his pocket money. He adds, “maine Coca-Cola mein kaam kiya he ma'am, fir maine STD, PCO… aaj kal toh hote nahi hai, har jagah mobile aa gaya hai waha pe kaam kiya he. kapde ki factory mein. chote chote kaam karta raha hu. (I have worked in Coca-Cola, telephone booths, and in a garment factory)” For this reason, he believe that when he heard the story of Zwigato, he could immediately connect.

About Kapil Sharma

The actor hosts the audience's favorite show, The Kapil Sharma Show which features Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The actor also made his singing debut in collaboration with Guru Randhawa earlier this year.

