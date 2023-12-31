Kapil Sharma-Rupali Ganguly to Harshad Chopda-Tejasswi Prakash: 7 highest-paid TV actors of 2023

In 2023, the television world witnessed an impressive lineup of exceptionally talented actors and actresses who have not only captured the hearts of millions with their performances but have also emerged as the highest-paid figures in the industry. From the humor of comedian-actor Kapil Sharma to the versatile actress Rupali Ganguly, let's explore the accomplishments of the seven highest-paid actors and actresses in the Television industry in 2023.

As we delve into their journeys, we unravel the stories behind their success, the challenges they've overcome, and the unparalleled popularity that has been achieved by them.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma needs no introduction, does he? A household name and one of the most loved comedians, Kapil Sharma enjoys immense popularity as a host for The Kapil Sharma Show.

While the actor-comedian-singer wears many hats, it is The Kapil Sharma Show that brought him under the spotlight. He has been hosting the show since 20016 when it first aired on television. According to reports, he charges a whopping Rs 50 lakh per episode, making him one of the highest-paid television celebrities.

This year, he earned accolades for his acting stint on Zwigato and also made his debut as a singer with Alone.

Rupali Ganguly

Here’s another favorite actress on television, Rupali Ganguly. Her role as Anupamaa in the popular television drama, Anupamaa has earned her love and support from audiences of all age groups.

Owing to her popularity, the actress draws a handsome paycheck of Rs 3 lakh per episode. She has established herself as one of the most reliable actresses in the Hindi television industry.

Born to renowned director Anil Ganguly, Rupali Ganguly made her acting debut with a role as a child actor in her father’s directorial. Anupamaa marks her return to the television screen following the television drama Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

Harshad Chopda

This year, Harshad Chopda gained immense popularity for his role as Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He starred in the show opposite Pranali Rathod's Akshara. They became immensely popular among the audience for their chemistry. Reportedly, the actor took back a paycheck of Rs 3 lakh per episode.

Besides Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actor has several hit shows to his credit, including Left Right Left, Amber Dhara, and Tere Liye, among others. While currently, he has not signed up for any shows, fans are eagerly waiting for him to return to the screens.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash was seen in the hit television drama, Naagin 7 this year. The show was part of the most popular supernatural franchise on television and it went off air this year. Reportedly, the actress went back home with Rs 2 lakh per episode.

The actress has a successful career and is currently one of the most bankable actresses on television. Besides starring in hit television dramas, the actress has been part of many popular reality shows. She won the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. Viewers saw the actress battling her fears in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 too.

Gaurav Khanna

Well, if Anupamaa has made it to the list, it's no surprise that Anuj will make it too. Gaurav Khanna is loved by the audience for his role as Anuj Kapadia in the hit television drama, Anupamaa. The actor has struggled a lot to reach where he is today. In 2007, he got the first lead role in Meri Doli Tere Angana.

Loved for his acting talent and dashing looks, Gaurav Khanna reportedly takes back Rs 1.5 lakh per episode for the series.

Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi's character as Jethalal in the longest-running and popular comedy show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah was well-loved by the audience. Reportedly, Dilip Joshi worked 25 days a month for the show and was paid Rs 36 Lakh for it. This amounts to Rs 1.45 lakhs per episode. Fans love his stint on the show and the actor became a household name owing to his comic stint.

Shraddha Arya

We conclude this list with Shraddha Arya. The beautiful actress has been associated with Kundali Bhagya since the beginning and her stint as Preeta has amassed a huge fan following. Reportedly, the beautiful actress earns Rs 1-1.5 lakh per episode for Kundali Bhagya.

It's not just her acting stint in television serials, the actress proved her acting mettle in many Tamil films as well.

