Kapil Sharma shares a sneak peek of his FIRST vlog and leaves fans excited; Watch

Kapil Sharma, an ace comedian, and actor, is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry who has carved a special space in the hearts of the masses. He indeed had a journey full of hurdles and challenges, but owing to his constant dedication and talent, he is one of the most popular personalities. Kapil is a fan's favourite star and maintains an active social media presence where he gives a glimpse of his personal and professional life. Now, Kapil has taken another step to be more connected with his fans.

Kapil Sharma gives a sneak peek of his new vlog:

Kapil has a YouTube channel 'KapilSharmak9' and has a massive 8.19m subscribers. The comedian-actor has been actively sharing BTS glimpses from The Kapil Sharma Show and his interviews on his YouTube channel. However, for the first time, he is all set to share a vlog with his fans and subscribers.

A few hours ago, Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle and shared a new video with his fans. This video was nothing but a sneak peek of his first vlog. Sharing this clip with his fans and followers, the Zwigato actor wrote, "My first vlog, to watch the full vlog pls subscribe my YouTube channel KapilSharmaK9 #releasingtomorrow at 5 pm."

Watch the video here-

Fans react:

Kapil's announcement left fans in a frenzy, and they flooded the comment section of this video with their praises. A user wrote, "Haha super paaji," another fan wrote, "Haters gonna hate but you're always shinning like a star," and so on the comments continued. Bharti Singh also dropped heart emoticons on Kapil's clip.

About Kapil Sharma's professional commitments:

Kapil Sharma is currently busy with his reality show The Kapil Sharma Show. However, The Kapil Sharma Show will soon wrap up as the team is all set to jet off for their international tour which will reportedly begin on July 8th. Kapil and his team will be traveling to six cities in the United States in July and in August they will be in the UK covering two cities. They will be performing live in New Jersey on July 15.

Reportedly, Krushna Abhishek won't be a part of the international tour. Post Kapil’s return from the tour, he will regroup with his team to put together the new season of the show, which is likely to return in October-November 2023.

