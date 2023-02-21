Kapil Sharma shares a VIDEO from the sets of his show as he promotes Zwigato with Nandita Das, Shahana Goswami

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular personalities in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following owing to his talent. Along with his exceptional comedy skills, Kapil's fashion sense has become the talk of the town. Along with comedy and fashion, it is a known fact that Kapil Sharma is a great singer and has several times showcased his talent on the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show. He recently made his debut as a singer with a music video titled 'Alone' along with Guru Randhawa.

Now Kapil is busy with the promotions of his upcoming short film Zwigato . Zwigato premiered at the 27th Busan International Film Festival and The Toronto International Festival. Today, Kapil Sharma shared a video on his social media handle from the sets of her show The Kapil Sharma Show. In this clip, we see Kapil looking busy with Nandita Das and Shahana Goswami as he had fun with them. We also see Kapil's team and Archana Puran Singh having fun with Zwigato's team. Sharing this clip, Kapil captioned, "Delivery of happiness begins from today."

Watch the video here-

About Zwigato:

Written and directed by Nandita Das, Zwigato features Kapil Sharma, who is a new food delivery rider, exploring the world of the gig economy While Shahana Goswami plays his wife, a homemaker, who to support his income, starts to work for the very first time. Zwigato is set in Bhubaneswar and the movie captures what an ‘ordinary’ family faces in the post-pandemic world. Zwigato will release on 17th March.

Speaking about his personal life, Kapil got married to his longtime ladylove Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on 12 December 2018. The couple was blessed with their first child, a baby girl, Anayra, on 10 December 2019. Kapil and Ginni were on cloud nine when they embraced parenthood for the second time and became parents to a baby boy Trishaan on 1st February 2021.

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

The audience's favorite show includes comedians Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.