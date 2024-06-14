Kapil Sharma is a well-known personality in the entertainment industry. The popular comedian has won the hearts of the audience with his talent. After wrapping up the shoot of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil is spending some quality time with family in Canada. The actor recently dropped a video of him enjoying his time with his wife Ginni Chatrath and their kids.

Kapil Sharma enjoys blissful family time in Canada

Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle and shared a video from his blissful vacation in Canada. The video was a compilation of photos from his trip. From quiet mornings with stunning views to cozy evenings, their vacation showcased their strong relationship and happiness.

In the video, Kapil is seen enjoying nature's beauty and taking beautiful selfies while spending quality time with his wife, Ginni Chatrath and their kids. From serene lakesides to lush forests, Kapil captured candid moments of relaxation and happiness. They immersed themselves in the stunning outdoors, appreciating the natural wonders around them.

Fan reactions

As soon as Kapil Sharma uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their admiration. Complimenting the couple, a fan wrote, “Beautiful couple.” Another fan commented, “King of comedy.”

Earlier, The Great Indian Kapil show host shared some beautiful pictures from his gateway wherein he was seen admiring the wonders of nature. Kapil posted a picture beneath a majestic 400-year-old tree, highlighting nature’s beauty and history. In one of the clips he posted on social media, he was also seen riding a bicycle near a scenic lake in Canada.

More about Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma began his career with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3. After winning the competition, he starred in shows like Hans Baliye and Comedy Circus. In 2013, he launched his own show, Comedy Nights With Kapil, which quickly made him a sensation. He returned in 2016 with its sequel, The Kapil Sharma Show.

After gaining popularity on TV, Kapil recently started a show called The Great Indian Kapil Show on the OTT platform. He has hosted several celebrities on the show, such as Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Diljit Dosanjh, and more.

