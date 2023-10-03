Kapil Sharma shares new look sporting French beard; Netizens compare him to Tony Stark and Dr. Strange

Kapil Sharma is one of the most renowned comedians in the country who paved the way for comedy on television. Owing to sheer talent and hard work, the comedian has become one of the most prominent celebrities in the industry. His sharp wit and impeccable comic timing never fail to make others laugh. The comedian after wrapping up his commitments in the television industry went for a live tour of The Kapil Sharma Show in the United States, which was followed by Dubai.

Kapil Sharma’s new look

Yesterday, the comedian shared a video of him getting groomed. The video shows his hairdresser grooming his beard and giving him a French beard. As he sits patiently, he asks the hairdresser, “Kaunsi country ka laag raha hu? (How do I look? Which country do I belong to?)” As the hairdresser doesn’t reply, he asks him again. To this, the reply comes, “Italy ka, sir.” Then Kapil asks him if he has ever been to Italy, “Tu gaya kabhi Italy? (Have you ever been to Italy?)” The hairdresser replies that he has never been to Italy but he watched the film Housefull where everyone sorted this look. This puts a grin on Kapil Sharma’s face and he looks at the camera to ask, “Guys, am I looking Italian?” The video is accompanied by the caption, “Something new for something new.”

Check out Kapil Sharma’s new look here:

Reaction of Netizens

Reacting to the video, fans of the The Kapil Sharma Show host commented on his new look. While most of them loved his new look, a few of them compared Kapil Sharma’s look with cartoon characters and other renowned celebrities. One user wrote, “Chanki Pandey Ji.” Another commented, “Tony Stark ka duplicate.” One fan agreed that he looked Italian and wrote, “Yes bilkul Italian lag rahe hai. Ab issi baat lar Italian Pasta ho jaye.” Angad Bedi and Gippy Grewal dropped a few laughter emojis in the comment thread.

Seeing Kapil’s caption, some got curious about what is coming and asked him to drop some hints. One user wrote, “excited. always moving forward, always growing and challenging yourself.” “What’s cooking?” reads another comment.

ALSO READ: Shoaib Ibrahim shares glimpses of picture-perfect family outing with Dipika Kakar and little Ruhaan- PICS