Kapil Sharma shares photo from photoshoot with Zwigato director, Nandita Das; See PICS

The talented comedian Kapil Sharma made his acting debut in 2015 with Abbas-Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which was followed by Rajiev Dhingra’s Firangi in 2017, and is now awaiting the release of his upcoming Nandita Das-directed drama - Zwigato. The film, scheduled to release on March 17 released the trailer a few days back. Directed by Nandita Das, the film stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. Zwigato premiered at the 27th Busan International Film Festival and The Toronto International Festival. With only a few days left for the release, the actors are busy with the promotions of the film. Amidst the promotions, Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram today to share a series of snaps from the first-ever photoshoot with the director, Nandita Das, and co-actor Shahana Goswami. He uploaded the photos with the caption, “First ever photo shoot with my super genius director @nanditadasofficial and my super talented co-actor @shahanagoswami 🤩 #zwigato on the way #zwigatoon17thmarch”.

Take a look at the images here:

Earlier, Kapil Sharma shared a video on his social media handle from the sets of his show The Kapil Sharma Show where the Zwigato team is seen having fun with The Kapil Sharma Show team. About Kapil Sharma Kapil Sharma is the host of several comedy shows and is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. It is one of the most loved shows on television. The talented comedian also recently made his singing debut with ALONE, for which he collaborated with Guru Randhawa. About Zwigato Written and directed by Nandita Das, Zwigato features Kapil Sharma, who is a new food delivery rider, exploring the world of the gig economy. Shahana Goswami plays his wife, a homemaker, who starts to work for the very first time to support him. Zwigato is set in Bhubaneswar and the movie captures what an ‘ordinary’ family faces in the post-pandemic world. Zwigato will release on 17th March.



