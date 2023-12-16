Kapil Sharma shares PICS with The Kapil Sharma Show team; Sunil Grover drops hilarious comment

Sunil Grover dropped a hilarious comment on Kapil Sharma's recent post on social media. The photo features The Kapil Sharma team.

Check out Sunil Grover's comment on Kapil Sharma's post (PC: Kapil Sharma Instagram)

Netizens witnessed a delightful reunion as Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, once embroiled in a public spat, recently announced their collaboration on a new show. This unexpected announcement took the internet by storm, with fans eagerly awaiting their favorite comedians' comeback. Today, the beloved duoÂ made headlines again when Kapil Sharma posted a photo on social media and Sunil Grover reacted to it.

Sunil Grover reacts on Kapil Sharma's post

The buzz around Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover'sÂ reunion escalated when Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show, shared a candid photo of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover at the launch party of theirÂ show. Dressed in matching black shirts, the comedians were seen sharing a moment at the celebration.

Just a few hours back, Kapil Sharma further fueled the excitement by sharing a group photo on his Instagram, featuring himself, Sunil Grover, and others. In the caption, he wrote, "Abhi to party shuru huyi hai". The second picture in the carousel showcased a cake with an edible photoÂ featuring Kapil, his wife Ginni Chatrath, Sunil, and others.

Check out Kapil Sharma's post here:

The highlight of this heartwarming reunion was the banter between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover in the comments section. Sunil Grover dropped a witty comment in the thread., "Haan lekin sambhal ke party karenge!"Â 

Netizens flooded the comments with laughter emojis, expressing joy at seeing the two comedians back together. Some playfully remarked, "Haan, sir, bilkul", while others jokingly warned, "nahi toh phir panga ho jaega".

Check out Sunil Grover's comment here:

Check out Sunil Grover's comment

Sunil Grover, renowned for his memorable characters Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show,Â left the show in 2018 after the fallout. The unexpected reunion and the announcement of their new show have brought happiness to fans who have eagerly awaited this moment for years.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma was last seen in Nandita Das' Zwigato,Â while Sunil Grover worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra.

