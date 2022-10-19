Kapil Sharma shares Yohani's VIDEO as she sings 'Manike' from Thank God in her melodious voice; Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, is among the most popular comedy shows. It enjoys a massive fan following. Many celebs grace the show to promote their upcoming films. Speaking of which, in the upcoming episode of the show, we will see Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and others gracing the show to promote Thank God. We will also see social media sensation and talented singer Yohani joining them on the show. Kapil Sharma shares a video:

Today, Kapil Sharma shared a video on his Instagram handle giving a glimpse of singer Yohani singing her popular song Manike. For the unversed, Manike Mage Hithe's Hindi version is used in Thank God. Yohani sang the Hindi song amidst loud applause. Sharing this video, Kapil captioned, "ladies n gentlemen the viral sensation #yohani @yohanimusic in the house #thekapilsharmashow #tkss #comingsoon."

Later, Kapil also shared a video of himself on his Instagram story and looks elated with joy as he wraps up his work before time. Grooving in his vanity, Kapil shared a video and wrote, "When you pack up before time."

