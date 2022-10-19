Kapil Sharma shares Yohani's VIDEO as she sings 'Manike' from Thank God in her melodious voice; Watch
The Kapil Sharma Show's new season premiered on Sony TV on 10th September.
The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, is among the most popular comedy shows. It enjoys a massive fan following. Many celebs grace the show to promote their upcoming films. Speaking of which, in the upcoming episode of the show, we will see Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and others gracing the show to promote Thank God. We will also see social media sensation and talented singer Yohani joining them on the show.
Kapil Sharma shares a video:
Today, Kapil Sharma shared a video on his Instagram handle giving a glimpse of singer Yohani singing her popular song Manike. For the unversed, Manike Mage Hithe's Hindi version is used in Thank God. Yohani sang the Hindi song amidst loud applause. Sharing this video, Kapil captioned, "ladies n gentlemen the viral sensation #yohani @yohanimusic in the house #thekapilsharmashow #tkss #comingsoon."
Take a look at the video here:
Later, Kapil also shared a video of himself on his Instagram story and looks elated with joy as he wraps up his work before time. Grooving in his vanity, Kapil shared a video and wrote, "When you pack up before time."
Take a look at the video here:
About The Kapil Sharma Show:
The audience's favourite team including Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, and Archana Puran Singh are leaving no stone unturned to tickle the funny bones of the audiences with their talent. Joining them are some talented new faces such as Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on Sony TV on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.
About Thank God:
Thank God stars Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. It is a fantasy comedy written and directed by Indra Kumar. The film is slated to release in theatres on 24th October 2022.
Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan 80th birthday: Kapil Sharma pens heartfelt wish for Big B, says 'You are our pride'