Kapil Sharma shoots for debut single ALONE in freezing cold, shares BTS video with Guru Randhawa
Kapil Sharma collaborated with Guru Randhawa for his debut single ‘ALONE’. The comedian shared a fun clip from the song’s shoot in Manali on Instagram.
Starting his career as a comedian, Kapil Sharma has won the hearts of his audience as the host of some top-rated comedy shows in the country. The comedian has flaunted his singing skills on his show several times and has often been praised by singers. So, this powerhouse of talent releasing his debut song with Guru Randhawa is not news to his fans and other artists. Last week, Guru Randhawa took to his social media to share the official poster of the song, ALONE.
Today, Kapil Sharma shared some moments from their shoot in a fun video on Instagram. The video shows Guru Randhawa, Kapil Sharma, and Yogita Bihani shooting in the mountains of Manali. Guru and Kapil are clad in heavy winter outfits, black shades, and boots, while actress Yogita shivers in a red cocktail dress. With snow all around, seeing the video, we can only imagine what it would be like to shoot in freezing temperatures. Kapil wrote, “यह इश्क़ नहीं आसां, बस इतना समझ लीजे, इक बर्फ़ का दरिया है और क़ुल्फ़ी हो के घर जाना है| any guess in what temperature we shot our song #alone in #manali ??? #aloneon9thfeb #gratitude”.
Watch the video here:
Besides The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil has always displayed his prowess at singing at every opportunity. During his grand wedding reception, he sang a romantic Punjabi number for his wife, Ginni Chatrath, in the presence of celebrities like Yuvraj Singh, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi, and Sohail Khan. Last year, he shared a video on Instagram of him singing a ghazal with veteran musician Hariharan at an event.
Kapil Sharma’s upcoming projects
Kapil Sharma made his Bollywood debut with ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ and was last seen in ‘Firangi.’ 2023 looks promising for the comedian as it not only marks his singing debut but he will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar on the silver screen. Actor-turned-director Nandita Das’s ‘Zwigato’ will star Kapil Sharma in the role of a delivery boy. The film has already been screened at Toronto International Film Festival and the 27th Busan Film Festival in South Korea and is expected to release in March.
