Kapil Sharma shoots for debut single ALONE in freezing cold, shares BTS video with Guru Randhawa

Starting his career as a comedian, Kapil Sharma has won the hearts of his audience as the host of some top-rated comedy shows in the country. The comedian has flaunted his singing skills on his show several times and has often been praised by singers. So, this powerhouse of talent releasing his debut song with Guru Randhawa is not news to his fans and other artists. Last week, Guru Randhawa took to his social media to share the official poster of the song, ALONE.

Today, Kapil Sharma shared some moments from their shoot in a fun video on Instagram. The video shows Guru Randhawa, Kapil Sharma, and Yogita Bihani shooting in the mountains of Manali. Guru and Kapil are clad in heavy winter outfits, black shades, and boots, while actress Yogita shivers in a red cocktail dress. With snow all around, seeing the video, we can only imagine what it would be like to shoot in freezing temperatures. Kapil wrote, “यह इश्क़ नहीं आसां, बस इतना समझ लीजे, इक बर्फ़ का दरिया है और क़ुल्फ़ी हो के घर जाना है| any guess in what temperature we shot our song #alone in #manali ??? #aloneon9thfeb #gratitude”.