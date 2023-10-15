Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra and husband Sanket Bhosale announce first pregnancy; PICS

Sugandha Mishra and her husband, Dr. Sanket Bhosale on Sunday, October 15, announced their first pregnancy. Mishra, known for her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show has made her fans laugh and entertained for decades now. The actress got hitched to Dr. Sanket Bhosale in April 2021 and is soon going to become a mother. Today, the Heropanti actress shared a joint post with her husband and made the announcement. The couple dropped happy photos from their maternity shoot and shared the good news with the world.

Sugandha Mishra announces first pregnancy with husband Sanket Bhosale

Taking to her Instagram, Sugandha, in a joint post with her husband, shared a string of photos from her maternity photoshoot. She is seen flaunting her baby bump in a burgundy maxi dress, with Sanket holding her from the back and caressing the bump. The couple is beaming with joy, as seen in the pictures. Sharing the photos, Sugandha captioned them, "The Best Is Yet To Come...Can't Wait To Meet Our New Addition..kindly keep ur Love & Blessings on."

Here take a look-

Many celebs posted their wishes to the couple. Celebs like Neha Kakkar, Bharti Singh, Jamie Lever, and many others congratulated her. Bharti Singh wrote, "Congratulations dear god bless you." Neha Kakkar wrote, "Awww.. God bless " Jamie Lever wrote, "Wow Many congratulations." Nakuul Mehta also commented, "Bohot khushiyaaan (lots of happiness)."

About Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle

Sugandha and Sanket Bhosle have been together for many years and later tied the knot in 2021. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress said, "There are a lot of changes that have happened of course. Now our bond is much stronger. I feel a sense of security, and that I can be dependent on someone. Sanket cares a lot. Especially in today’s time, having a doctor at home is very important, so in that case I am very lucky. He’s very caring, a complete family boy, and he’s very emotional too."

