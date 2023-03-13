Kapil Sharma Show Promo: MC Stan sets stage on fire with his rap; Bhuvan Bam, Dolly Singh, Harsh Gujral grace

The popular comedy reality show, The Kapil Sharma Show has been one of the longest-running reality shows on Television screens. Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the show has entertained the masses for a quite long time. Several celebrities have graced this fun show to promote their upcoming projects. Now, rapper-Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and social media sensations Bhuvan Bam, Dolly Singh, and Harsh Gujral will be seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show.

The Kapil Sharma Show promo:

Sony TV shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its Instagram handle wherein we get a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In this promo, we see MC Stan making a grand appearance on the stage of the show as he raps and entertains the audience. Kapil then takes a dig at MC Stan and says, "MC yeh batao jaise rapper log ye ye (does hand gestures) karte hai toh agar yeh nhi karte ho toh rap fas jata hai kahi?" This leaves everyone in splits. We then see Bhuvan Bam, Dolly Singh, and Harsh Gujral on the stage of the show.

Kapil then pulls Bhuvan Bam's leg and says, "Bhuvan ke YouTube channel ka naam hai BB Ki Vines toh shuru se kalakar bana chahate the ki aapka theka kholne ka mann tha." Everyone laughs out loud after this statement. We then see Sumona Chakravarti telling Kapil, "Mei aayi hu achese introduction toh karva do." Kapil says, "Yeh joh meri biwi hai, YouTube ki uss add ki tarah hai jisko aap chaha ke bhi skip nahi kar sakte." Replying to this hilarious statement, Sumona says, "Bell icon jaisa mera pati har baar bajte rehta hai."

Later Kapil asks Harsh Gujral, "Harsh shuru se aapke papa ko vishwas tha ki mera beta jis line mei jaa rha hai." Harsh says, "Nahi vakil hai na mere pitaji, voh chahate the meri tarah vakil banu mei mene kaha vakil hi soch rha hu toh acha socho na vakil." We then see MC Stan and Kapil setting the stage on fire as they rap and sing together.

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, social media ke sitaaron ke saath hogi masti bhari shaam! @kapilsharmaK9

#MCStan #BhuvanBam #HarshGujral #DollySingh #TKSS."

The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

