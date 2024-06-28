Kapil Sharma, a renowned personality in the entertainment industry, has entertained audiences with his comedic talent. After wrapping up the shoot for The Great Indian Kapil Show, the comedian is currently spending some fun time with his family and friends.

Recently, Kapil shared a fun-filled video on social media where he is seen playing badminton with some friends.

Kapil Sharma shares a playful video with friends

The host of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to share a fun video of himself playing badminton with friends. Accompanying the post with a caption, he wrote, “Badminton with kids.”

Kapil appeared stylish in a blue T-shirt, white pants, and blue sneakers. In the video, Kapil exuded a laid-back vibe while showcasing his skills amidst the beautiful green surroundings.

As soon as Kapil Sharma uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their admiration for him. A fan wrote, “So happy to see you play shuttle cock/ badminton.” Another fan commented, “Last time we took picture together! You're so an amazing guy!”

Earlier, Kapil Sharma, the host of The Great Indian Kapil Show, shared stunning pictures from his getaway, capturing moments of him admiring nature's wonders. He also posted a video of quality time with his family.

One picture featured him beneath a majestic 400-year-old tree, highlighting nature's beauty and history. In another clip on social media, he was seen riding a bicycle near a scenic lake in Canada.

More about Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma began his career with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3. After winning the competition, he appeared in shows like Hans Baliye and Comedy Circus. In 2013, he launched his own show, Comedy Nights With Kapil, which quickly made him a sensation. He returned in 2016 with its sequel, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Building on his TV success, Kapil recently launched The Great Indian Kapil Show on an OTT platform. He has hosted several celebrities on the show, including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Diljit Dosanjh, and more.

