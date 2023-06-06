Kapil Sharma sings ghazal at Aamir Khan's residence; Archana Puran Singh shares heartwarming video

Archana Puran Singh is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress who is currently seen seated as a judge in the comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show is among the multi-talented stars of the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress has starred in many Bollywood movies. Recently, she met his Raja Hindustani co-star Aamir Khan and his residence and had a lovely evening. She took to social media to share a glimpse of the evening where Kapil Sharma is also seen.

Archana Puran Singh's social media post

Archana Puran Singh took to social media to upload a video where Kapil Sharma is seen showing off his singing talent. The comedian-turned-actor is also a gifted singer and he never shies away from showing off his singing skills, be it behind the camera or in front of the camera. In the video, he is heard singing Ghulam Ali's 'Hungama Hai Kyon'. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is seen clapping and cheering him on. Others also enjoy the song as they nod their heads and clap. Two individuals seated beside Kapil Sharma are seen playing a guitar and tabla.

Take a look at Archana Puran Singh's video here:

Uploading the video, Archana Puran Singh wrote in t he caption, "Decades after #rajahinudstani caught up with Amir. The warm hug and sharing of old memories wiped the years away... and a big thanks is very necessary for the absolutely lovely evening we all had at your house, Amir! You're more fun now than ever ... a paradox of gyaan and mischief. Lovvvvvved the lengthy chat and fun stories that night !! Thank you @kapilsharma for singing an all time evergreen favourite of all... "हंगामा है क्यूँ ...थोड़ीसी जो पी ली है"! even though the drink in your hand was just a nimbu paani (yes, true)!"

