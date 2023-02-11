Kapil Sharma snapped clicking selfie with international fans; ‘Come on baby, I have some international fans’
Kapil Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a snap of getting clicked by his fan. The comedian is known to enjoy a huge fan following not just in India, but abroad.
Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular personalities in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following owing to his talent. Besides being a comedian, he is also known for his singing and acting skills. The comedian enjoys a massive fan following, not just in India, but outside the country as well. Today, Kapil shared a photo on Instagram where an international fan is seen clicking a selfie with him.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “Come on baby, I have some international fans”, and used the ‘Zwigato’ hashtag. In the pictures, Kapil wore a cargo print jacket with black pair of pants. He completed the look with funky sunglasses and white sneakers. Kapil and his fan were all smiles while clicking the photo. Model Mahhi Vij commented on the post, “You have fans worldwide my brother.” For the unversed, Nandita Das’s ‘Zwigato’ will star Kapil Sharma in the role of a delivery boy. The film has already been screened at several international film festivals and is slated to release in March.
Take a look at the post here:
Kapil Sharma’s fans took a sarcastic dig at the actor and flooded the comment section with their humorous comments. One fan wrote, “English teacher pe line maar rahe ho kya Kapil Sharma (Are you flirting with English teacher, Kapil Sharma)?” Another fan commented, “Kitne diye ho aap isko photo k liye (How much have you paid her for this photo?)” Another comment reads, “Lady se zyada Kapil sir khush ho rhe hai (Kapil looks happier than the woman).”
About Kapil Sharma
The actor gained wide recognition for hosting The Kapil Sharma Show, which has undoubtedly been one of the most loved shows in the reality genre that has entertained the masses for a long time. The show features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, and Srikant G Maski. Recently, the comedian marked his singing debut in collaboration with Guru Randhawa, with ‘ALONE.’ Kapil made his acting debut in 2015 with Abbas–Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which was followed by Rajiev Dhingra’s Firangi in 2017, and is now awaiting the release of Zwigato.
