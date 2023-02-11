Kapil Sharma snapped clicking selfie with international fans; ‘Come on baby, I have some international fans’

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular personalities in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following owing to his talent. Besides being a comedian, he is also known for his singing and acting skills. The comedian enjoys a massive fan following, not just in India, but outside the country as well. Today, Kapil shared a photo on Instagram where an international fan is seen clicking a selfie with him.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “Come on baby, I have some international fans”, and used the ‘Zwigato’ hashtag. In the pictures, Kapil wore a cargo print jacket with black pair of pants. He completed the look with funky sunglasses and white sneakers. Kapil and his fan were all smiles while clicking the photo. Model Mahhi Vij commented on the post, “You have fans worldwide my brother.” For the unversed, Nandita Das’s ‘Zwigato’ will star Kapil Sharma in the role of a delivery boy. The film has already been screened at several international film festivals and is slated to release in March.