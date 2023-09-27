Kapil Sharma strikes pouty pose for selfie with Pooja Hegde: See PIC

Kapil Sharma has lately been very busy with his tours and shows in various parts of India. Following a successful sting of shows in America, the team of Kapil Sharma Show is back in India. Many fans have been suspecting that the comedian is now shooting for something but the details for the same have been carefully kept under wraps. The Zwigato actor was recently spotted with actress Pooja Hedge at Film City in Mumbai where the comic hinted at something that he has been doing lately.

'The Real Deal'- Pooja Hedge hinted to fans something with Kapil Sharma

The Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hedge posted a story with Kapil Sharma Show star Kapil Sharma making fans curious about a project that both are doing, presumably.

See the pic!

In the video, Pooja asks Kapil, "Kapil, aap toh har jagah present ho yaar...kabhi Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, all in one day...aapka secret kya hai??" (Kapil you are present at all places at the same time.. whats your secret?) Kapil replies, "Pooja tumhe kaam nahi hai koi dooja...Mujhe stalk karne ke alawa... Let me clear one thing guys mai real kapil sharma yaha hu..shoot kar raha hu...Baaki sab I don't know what is happening..." (Pooja stop stalking me. The real Kapil Sharma that's me is shooting her right now rest I don't know). She also added the hashtag #KapilSpotted.

Pooja then went on to become a little cryptic and said, "Yes guys the real deal is here..TRUST ME.." What does Pooja hint at? Is there a movie shoot that Kapil will be part of or the shoot of the show is going? After seeing we must be filled with anxiety whether The Kapil Sharma Show is coming back or a new movie with Pooja Hedge he is working on.

Even Raja Rani Ki Prem Kahaani director Karan Johar posted a story about why is Kapil Sharma everywhere all over the internet. "I'm confused", Karan said towards the end.

Kapil Sharma on the work front

Apart from his famous show, Kapil did movies like Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi and Zwigato. His movie Zwigato was premiered in Busan's International Film Festival. He also hosted the Filmfare awards with Karan Johar and also released a music video with Guru Randhawa.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan calls himself biggest fan of Dilip Kumar; says 'Jab bhi Hindi film ka itehaas...'