Kapil Sharma twins in maroon with Drishyam 2 star Shriya Saran; Don't miss his witty caption

Kapil Sharma , the star comedian, is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. Kapil gained immense popularity and recognition after his stint in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. His hilarious banter with his teammates and their entertaining performance received never-ending applause from the audience, and they gained a loyal fan base. Kapil Sharma is presently busy with his reality show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The upcoming episode will be graced by Drishyam 2 star cast Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, and others.

Today, Kapil Sharma dropped a few pictures with Drishyam 2 star Shriya Saran on his Instagram handle. In these pictures, we see Kapil twinning in maroon attire with Shriya and both look gorgeous as they strike poses. Speaking about the star comedian, Kapil looks handsome in an all-maroon blazer set and exudes charm. Whereas, Shriya is a diva in a sequined maroon saree and looked extremely beautiful. Sharing these photos, the comedian captioned, "Sources revealed that there is a beautiful romantic song in #drishyam2 cast: @shriya_saran1109 and @kapilsharma."

Take a look at the post here-

About Drishyam 2:

Drishyam 2 is backed by Viacom18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Panorama Studios. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu starrer is slated to release in theatres on November 18, 2022.

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

Presently, Kapil Sharma is busy with his reality show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' which airs on Sony TV. The audience's favorite team including Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski are leaving no stone unturned to tickle the funny bones of the audiences with their talent. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on Sony TV on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.