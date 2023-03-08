Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple with Zwigato team, shares a video of him seeking blessings

Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is one of the well-known celebrities in the showbiz industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Over the years, Kapil has never failed to impress the audience with his talent and is continuing to do so. From being a stand-up comedian to hosting his own show and now acting in a film Kapil has often proved to be a multi-talented star. Speaking about his whereabouts, Kapil Sharma is presently busy promoting his upcoming film Zwigato which will soon hit theaters this month. The star is seen traveling to different cities for the promotions of his film with his team.

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple:

Today, Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle and shared a video with his fans wherein the comedian-actor shared his whereabouts. In this video, we see Kapil visiting Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek the blessings of the lord for his upcoming film Zwigato. We also see Zwigato's director Nandita Das visiting the temple with Kapil. Sharing this clip, he wrote, "Satnam shri waheguru #goldentempleamritsar #blessings #amritsar #gratitude." In this video, he also wrote, "They say where is your god? There is nowhere that we can see him. I say Close your eyes meditate and just feel his presence."

Watch the video here-

About Zwigato:

Written and directed by Nandita Das, Zwigato features Kapil Sharma, who is a new food delivery rider, exploring the world of the gig economy While Shahana Goswami plays his wife, a homemaker, who to support his income, starts to work for the very first time. Zwigato is set in Bhubaneswar and the movie captures what an ‘ordinary’ family faces in the post-pandemic world. Zwigato was also released at the 27th Busan International Film Festival and The Toronto International Festival. The film received wide recognition, and Kapil's acting chops were applauded by the audiences. Zwigato will release on 17th March.

About Kapil Sharma's personal life:

Kapil Sharm got married to his longtime ladylove Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on 12 December 2018. The couple was blessed with their first child, a baby girl, Anayra, on 10 December 2019. Kapil and Ginni were on cloud nine when they embraced parenthood for the second time and became parents to a baby boy Trishaan on 1st February 2021.

