Kapil Sharma was offered nine films after Zwigato's trailer release; Find out how he reacted

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry; the comedian needs no introduction. He has tickled the audience's funny bones with the most loved show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian has recently made his debut as a singer in collaboration with Guru Randhawa. The talented Kapil Sharma, who has been seen in several films is gearing up for the much-anticipated project, Zwigato. Earlier this month, the movie's trailer was launched which the actor attended along with Nandita Das and Shahana Goswami.

Kapil Sharma on offers he received after Zwigato’s trailer release

Zwigato enjoyed its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and has been screened at multiple international film festivals. The actor in conversation with News18 told the media that he was flooded with offers from filmmakers after the release of Zwigato’s trailer. He shared that got the offer to do nine films and all the films required him to step into the shoes of ‘serious’ characters. Kapil added, “But many of those writers weren’t serious about their own work.”

On being asked if he’d be seen in more Hindi films, the actor shared that he is grateful for the good work that came his way so far and he earned well without stepping out of his comfort zone. So, if he is required to step out of his comfort zone for a movie, he will only pick good scripts. Kapil sarcastically added, “I only want to do films that touch my heart. It was a priority for me and it will always remain a priority. I don’t want to do films just to earn money. I’ve earned enough. I’m very rich.”

He also shared that for Zwigato, he shot under the scorching sun in Bhubaneshwar. But he knew that it was good work that would make his children proud someday. He shared, “I knew that it will become a part of my body of work and my children will grow up and be very proud of me thinking that I did some good work in a film besides the fun things that I do on television.”

About Zwigato

Written and directed by Nandita Das, Zwigato features Kapil Sharma in the role of a food delivery guy, exploring the world of the gig economy. Shahana Goswami plays his wife, a homemaker, who to support his income, starts to work for the very first time. Zwigato is set in Bhubaneswar and the movie captures what an ‘ordinary’ family faces in the post-pandemic world. Zwigato was also released at the 27th Busan International Film Festival and The Toronto International Festival.

