Kapil Sharma wishes his ‘bhai’ and co-star Krushna Abhishek on his 40th birthday, Pens a sweet note

The Kapil Sharma Show is undoubtedly the most popular and entertaining show on Indian television. And this show is incomplete without the host and comedian, Kapil Sharma who leaves no stone unturned to tickle the funny bones of the guests and the audience. Another integral part of the show is his team which includes Krushna Abhishek in the role of the audience's favourite Sapna. He made a comeback to the show this year and is making the episodes more entertaining. The actor-comedian turns a year older today.

Kapil Sharma's wish for Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek celebrates his 40th birthday today. He is known to share a great bond with Kapil Sharma which is evident in the post the latter shared on social media today. Kapil uploaded a photo where the two comedians look dapper in all-black. The candid photo shows the two laughing. Uploading the photo, Kapil penned a sweet message for Krushna which reads, "Happy birthday mere bhai @krushna30 hamesha khush raho, tandrust raho aur aise hi duniya ko entertain karte raho. bahut sara pyaar." Reciprocating Kapil's post, Krushna wrote, "Thank u kappu. Love u and what a pic our best pic till date"

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's post here:

Reacting to the photo, fans of Kapil and Krushna showered their wishes on the birthday boy. One user wrote, "Stay blessed bro lots of love and happy birthday." Anohter wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KRUSHNA! KEEP DANCING TO YOUR OWN TUNE."

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

The audience's favourite show also features Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. Produced by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia, The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV. The last episode of this season will air in July as the team will go for their US tour.

