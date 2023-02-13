Kapil Sharma's best wishes to Suniel Shetty for latter's reality series, ‘Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt’: Deets inside

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty-hosted Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) reality show 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' is all set to air on MX studios from February 12. MX Player's in-house content branch MX Studios is all set to present India's first-ever MMA reality show 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt'. The reality show will show challenges between 16 shortlisted contestants and their journey to achieve the title of the ultimate warrior. Renowned MMA coaches - Bharat Khandare and Pawan Maan will train the contestants. As per reports, the actor will promote the show on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Recently, Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to share a fanboy moment with Suniel Shetty on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Sharing the post on his Instagram account, the comedian wrote, “The perfect example of a true gentleman, our loving anna @suniel.shetty, thank you for always inspiring us with your work n fitness big bro, many congratulations n best wishes for your new show #MMA on #mxplayer love n regards always.” He tagged Ritu Phogat, The Great Khali, and Mohamedali Budhwani on the post.