Kapil Sharma's best wishes to Suniel Shetty for latter's reality series, ‘Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt’: Deets inside
Actor Suniel Shetty hosted the Mixed Martial Arts reality show 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' will air on MX studios. Kapil Sharma shared his best wishes on social media.
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty-hosted Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) reality show 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' is all set to air on MX studios from February 12. MX Player's in-house content branch MX Studios is all set to present India's first-ever MMA reality show 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt'. The reality show will show challenges between 16 shortlisted contestants and their journey to achieve the title of the ultimate warrior. Renowned MMA coaches - Bharat Khandare and Pawan Maan will train the contestants. As per reports, the actor will promote the show on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Recently, Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to share a fanboy moment with Suniel Shetty on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Sharing the post on his Instagram account, the comedian wrote, “The perfect example of a true gentleman, our loving anna @suniel.shetty, thank you for always inspiring us with your work n fitness big bro, many congratulations n best wishes for your new show #MMA on #mxplayer love n regards always.” He tagged Ritu Phogat, The Great Khali, and Mohamedali Budhwani on the post.
Take a look at the post here:
The Great Khali also took to his Instagram account to share a picture with Kapil Sharma on the sets. Mohamedali Budhwani will also be seen as the co-host of the show along with Suniel Shetty. Out of the 16 contestants, only one male and one female will be declared the ultimate winner of the competition.
Suniel Shetty’s career
Suniel Shetty has around 100 films to his name during his three-decade-long career. The actor was last seen in the web series Dharavi Bank. The series revolves around the slum colony of Dharavi set in the city of dreams- Mumbai and the actor plays the role of a gangster, Thalaivan. He will be next seen in Hera Pheri 3. Recently, it was revealed that Akshay Kumar is not a part of the third installment. The new cast includes Suniel, Paresh Rawal, and Kartik Aaryan. He is the owner of the production house Popcorn Entertainment Private Limited.
ALSO READ Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan doesn’t want to meet THIS person ever; Opens up about his future plans - EXCLUSIVE
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more