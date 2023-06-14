Kapil Sharma’s co-actor Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide during live session on social media

Trigger Warning

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Comedian Tirthanand Rao who has worked with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma in Sony TV's Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe has attempted suicide for the second time. He came live on Facebook and shared what caused him to take this step and drank phenyl in front of the viewers. However, he was saved by his friends. They rushed to his residence after watching the video and took him to the hospital.

Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide

Comedian Tirthanand Rao who goes by the name Junior Nana Patekar on social media came live on Facebook yesterday evening. After introducing himself, he shares details of his address and soon proceeded into his ordeals. The comedian mentions that it was due to a woman that he is in this current state. He shares that he was in a 'live-in' relationship with this woman in question, who used to emotionally blackmail him. Apparently, the woman filed a police complaint against him. He said, "I am in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year." The woman promised her that she would withdraw all cases against him, and asked him to stay at her residence for a few days. As he narrates what he went through in the last few years, he breaks down.

Tirthanand also gives out all details about the woman. Going by what he said, it seems he was still living with the woman. While he was on the live, he explained that the woman and her daughter were out to meet another man. He continues crying and says, "Mein ek comedian hu, mein logon ko hasata hu, par aaj mein padeshan hu." Then he brings out an insect killer and pours it into a glass and drinks it. Reportedly, his friends rushed to the house where they found him unconscious. They called the police and brought him to the hospital.

Work front

The junior actor and comedian is known to mimic Bollywood actor Nana Patekar. He has been seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, and the TV series Wagle Ki Duniya, among other small projects.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

