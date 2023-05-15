Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra, Bharti Singh’s son Laksh make their ramp debut; Watch Video

Kapil Sharma keeps the audience hooked with his sense of humour. The comedian, popular for The Kapil Sharma Show proved his acting mettle with Nandita Das directorial Zwigato. Fans always appreciated his singing skills and Kapil Sharma made his debut in collaboration with Guru Randhawa this year. It is evident that his career is riding high on success. On the personal front, Kapil Sharma is married and has a beautiful family. Recently the comedian-turned-actor was seen walking the ramp with his three-year-old Anayra. Another popular entertainer, Bharti Singh was also spotted with her son, Laksh. The little ones made their debut at fashion walk.

Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra walks the ramp

In a video shared on the internet, Kapil Sharma is seen walking the ramp with Anayra by his side. The father and daughter duo were twinning in black. While Kapil Sharma chose a black suit, his daughter wore a black gown with black shoes and a cute hair clip. Anayra seemed pretty confident as she walked the ramp holding her dress with one hand and holding her father's hand with the other. She was also seen waving and blowing kisses at the audience. The little one also had a bright smile on her face and going by the clip, it seems she enjoyed her ramp debut.

Take a look at the video here:

Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek with Laksh

Bharti Singh's little one Laksh, fondly called Gola enjoys huge popularity on social media. Bharti shares regular vlogs and social media posts to keep fans updated about Gola's antics. Bharti walked the ramp with Krushna Abhishek as he carried Gola in his arms. Bharti wore a black gown with a blue detailed threadwork jacket. While Krushna Abhishek wore a black suit, Gola looked adorable in ethnic. He wore a blue kurta and white pants. At the end of the video, Gola is seen extending his arms for mom and Bharti quickly takes him in her arms.

Take a look at the video here:

