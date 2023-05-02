Kapil Sharma's Diet Decoded: Actor-host's strict meal plan is not everyone's cup of tea

Kapil Sharma, an ace comedian, and actor, is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry who has carved a special space in the hearts of the masses. His comic timing and entertaining prowess have impressed the fans over the years. He indeed had a journey full of hurdles and challenges, but owing to his constant dedication and talent, he is one of the most popular personalities. From belonging to a middle-class family to being one of the most bankable celebrities in the showbiz industry, he undoubtedly has had an illustrious and inspiring journey.

Kapil Sharma's diet plan:

Just like his career, Kapil Sharma's physical transformation is nothing short of impressive. A healthy diet plan plays an important role in enhancing one's physical appearance. Knowing this secret, Kapil believes in following a rigorous workout routine and a strict diet plan. To look fit, Kapil also worked hard and sweated day and night. He is honest about his fitness expectations, and while he may not have washboard six-packs like other celebrities, he’s still disciplined and motivated toward his own fitness. And along with workout, Kapil has a balanced diet plan which is not everyone's cup of tea until you are a fitness enthusiast!

According to MensXP, Kapil prefers simple home-cooked meals, fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy products. The comedian drinks an omelet salad, a brown bread sandwich, and a glass of warm milk. At lunch, Kapil eats boiled broccoli. When he’s feeling snacking, he takes seasonal fruits and nuts. For lunch and dinner, Kapil eats steamed veggies with brown rice.

Kapil Sharma's personal life:

Kapil Sharma fell in love with Ginni Chatrath during his college days. Ginni is also an actor and comedian by profession. The two were in a relationship for a long time before they decided to get married. The couple then tied the knot in Jalandhar on 12 December 2018. The next year itself, Kapil and Ginni were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, Anayra, on 10 December 2019. Kapil and Ginni were on cloud nine when they embraced parenthood for the second time and became parents to a baby boy Trishaan on 1st February 2022.

Kapil Sharma's professional life:

Kapil Sharma rose to fame after emerging as the winner of the popular comedy reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. Post this success kissed his feet, and he won six seasons of the hit show Comedy Circus. Not only as a comedian but Kapil has also presented his hosting skills by anchoring reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6 and Chhote Miyan. It was in 2013 when Kapil launched his own reality show, Comedy Nights with Kapil, under his banner K9 Productions.

Kapil Sharma even starred in numerous films such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi, and Zwigato. In 2016, Kapil Sharma launched his new show titled The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV.

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

The Kapil Sharma Show features Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. Produced by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia, The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

