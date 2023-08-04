Kapil Sharma's impromptu performance from his US show is unmissable; WATCH

Actor and Comedian Kapil Sharma has become one of the biggest names in both the Film and Television industry. He is currently enjoying the best phase in his carrier with his back-to-back houseful shows in his US Tour for The Kapil Sharma Show. The popular comedian has been entertaining the live audience with both his comedic and singing skills. Recently, Kapil shared an interesting video of an impromptu performance of the classic song Main Hoon Don from his show.

Kapil Sharma’s impromptu performance of an iconic sing goes viral

Comedian Kapil Sharma is on cloud nine with his successful shows running in his tour to the USA for The Kapil Sharma Show. The Zwigato fame has kept his fans and followers updated about his tour by sharing some interesting pictures and videos on his social media account. Recently shared a video from one of his impromptu performances for the show to the iconic song Main Hoon Don. He captioned the video, “So it was impromptu and I just got to know that my co-artist Mr Raj is the same guy who played that iconic piece in that song Main Hoon Don, so we just played on stage hope you will like it .”

Take a look at the video here

The 42-year-old sang a few lines from the classic number and let his co-artist create some magic with the music piece. The audience went gaga over this sweet surprise from their favorite artist and continued lauding him. For the unversed, the popular comedian’s US Tour with his team began in the month of July and they have already covered many cities in the US. All of the shows slowly started going houseful which proved how Sharma is the most loved comedian who enjoys a strong fanbase in foreign countries. The Kapil Sharma Show’s massive success in the USA shows that if one has got the right talent and skills it will be always appreciated whether it's your own country or foreign.

The US shows are not just random skits with a script but also proper live interaction which brings Sharma closer with his die-hard fans. In one of his live performances, the Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karoon fame also won audiences' hearts by singing the popular track Humma Humma and also recreated Sukhbir’s song Ishq Tera Tadpave which could not stop fans from putting on their dance shoes and grooving to the popular dance number. He also performed with the drummers in one of his shows.

The Kapil Sharma Show will be back

The Kapil Sharma show wrapped its third season. The audience is eagerly waiting for its next season to return. It is heard that the show will be resumed soon the moment Kapil and his team complete the US tour for the show.

